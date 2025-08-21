Nick Jonas has his own bedroom rules and one of among them is not sitting in bed. The singer shared a playful confession on TikTok's "Are You Okay?" revealing his "beige flag" - he uses his bed solely for sleeping, unlike many who like to binge-watch shows or read in bed. Nick also noted that he does not like curling up in bed to binge-watch shows or flip through a good book.

Nick revealed, "I think beds are for sleeping only. I don’t sit on the bed, I don’t eat on the bed, I don’t read a book in bed or watch TV. I can’t do it." "I just don’t like it to get warm. I run hot. It’s a whole thing." When Priyanka wants to watch a show in bed, Nick compromises by pulling up a seat and sitting next to the bed as he prefers not to join her under the covers. "I pull a seat up and sit next to the bed," he said.

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra tied the knot in December 2018 and since then they have been enjoying their marrital bliss. Nick and Priyanka's paths first crossed in 2017. They got engaged in Crete during Priyanka's 36th birthday celebrations and later married in a grand ceremony. The couple welcomed their daughter, Malti Marie, via surrogacy in January 2022. The couple frequently share glimpses from their family time together.