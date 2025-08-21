Ek Chatur Naar Teaser Out: The much-anticipated teaser of Ek Chatur Naar, starring Divya Khossla and Neil Nitin Mukesh, has finally been released, giving audiences their first look at the upcoming comedy thriller. The teaser blends humour with suspense, setting the stage for a story full of clever tricks, hidden motives, and unexpected turns. For Neil Nitin Mukesh, Ek Chatur Naar marks a return to the big screen after his appearance in Hai Junoon. Divya Khossla, on the other hand, was last seen in the 2024 escape drama Savi, opposite Harshvardhan Rane.

Ek Chatur Naar teaser was unveiled on Thursday and stands out for its unique mix of comedy and chaos. Neil Nitin Mukesh took to Instagram to share the teaser with the caption, “Jahan sab apni chaal chal rahe hain… Wahan ek chatur game badal raha hai.” Adding to the intrigue is Ravi Kishan’s voiceover, which hints at a plot driven by sharp wit and constant twists. Directed by Umesh Shukla, the film promises to be a duel of wits where appearances are deceptive and nothing is as straightforward as it seems. While Divya is introduced as a ‘common’ woman, the teaser quickly reveals that she is far more ‘hoshiyar’ (smart) than she appears, capable of turning the tables on Neil’s sly, sharply dressed, and devious character.

Meanwhile, this teaser follows the film's motion poster, unveiled earlier this month. The poster showcased the stark contrast between the two leads. Divya was shown cutting vegetables with a mysterious expression, while Neil appeared in a sleek suit, holding a gun and wearing a sly smile. Sharing the poster on Instagram, Neil wrote, "Samajhne mein waqt lagega… par jab samajh jaoge toh der ho chuki hogi." The poster created buzz on social media, setting high expectations for the teaser and the film itself.