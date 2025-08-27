Tamil actor and TVK chief Vijay has been embroiled in legal trouble following an incident that occurred during Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) state conference on August 20 in Parapathi, Madurai district. According to reports, an FIR has been filed against the actor and 10 others for allegedly mishandling the crowd during the event. The complaint has been lodged by a TVK worker, who claimed he was injured when Vijay’s bouncers forcefully pushed him, which led to his fall.

The complaint, lodged by TVK party worker Sarathkumar, alleged that Vijay’s bouncers pushed him while he was trying to climb the ramp, causing him to fall. He claimed he had suffered a chest injury, as per a Free Press Journal report. The case has been registered at Kunnam police station.

The venue for the event had arrangements for over 1.5 lakh people, with large crowds arriving early to catch a glimpse of their favourite actor Vijay. One of the viral videos from the event featured a fan risking his life by hanging from a railing to get Vijay’s attention. Then, the actor's security tried to stop him, but the actor walked up and intervened. Another clip showed a fan breaching the security and grabbing Vijay by the shoulders before being pulled away by the bouncers. However, Vijay has not yet commented on the FIR or the incident that has landed him in legal trouble.

Seriously this is very very disgusting.



Why our fellow human beings become so senseless?



This guy Vijay was a film actor hence his face is recognised by every one and many youngsters have gone on to believe the movies and real life has connection.



But throwing down and… pic.twitter.com/SL9m0WmOhc — ncsukumar (@ncsukumar1) August 24, 2025 ALSO READ: Malayalam Actor And Anchor Rajesh Keshav Critical After Sudden Cardiac Arrest During Live Event Vijay's Political Journey In 2024, superstar Vijay founded his political party Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK). He later revealed that he would contest from Madurai East in the 2026 Assembly elections. His recent political events have drawn massive crowds, which has sparked controversy.