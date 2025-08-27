- By Aarushi Raina
- Wed, 27 Aug 2025 12:16 PM (IST)
- Source:JND
Malayalam actor and TV presenter Rajesh Keshav is currently in critical condition after he suddenly collapsed on a stage during a live event in Kochi on Sunday night. He suffered a sudden cardiac arrest while performing during the event. He was immediately rushed to a private hospital, where he is currently being treated in the intensive care unit. Producer and director Prathap Jayalekshmi shared Keshav's health update on social media, which left fans and the entertainment industry in shock.
Filmmaker Prathap Jayalakshmi, who was present at Rajesh Keshav's event, shared this news on Facebook. His note read, “Our beloved Rajesh, the man who once set every stage ablaze with life, now lies silent, breathing only with the help of a machine. On Sunday night, in the middle of the cheers and lights at Crown Plaza, fate pulled him down. Doctors say it was a cardiac arrest, and since then, he has not truly opened his eyes to us. But we know Rajesh—he isn’t someone who stays down. This is the same soul who made us laugh, cheer, and dance; the same heartbeat that kept a crowd alive. He doesn’t belong to a hospital bed—he belongs on stage, in our lives, in our laughter."
The filmmaker also requested to pray for Rajesh's speedy recovery. "What he needs now is not medicine alone, but the unstoppable power of our love and prayers. If we hold him in our hearts with faith, he will rise again. He has to. Because someone like Rajesh can never leave halfway through the show," he added.
Since this news surfaced online, several celebrities and members from the industry shared posts on social media.
Who Is Rajesh Keshav?
Rajesh Keshav, popularly known as RK, has worked in several films and hosted television shows, which made him a household name in Kerala. He rose to fame as a television anchor and then ventured into acting. He played supporting roles in Malayalam cinema. His versatile performances have earned him widespread recognition.