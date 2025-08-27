Malayalam actor and TV presenter Rajesh Keshav is currently in critical condition after he suddenly collapsed on a stage during a live event in Kochi on Sunday night. He suffered a sudden cardiac arrest while performing during the event. He was immediately rushed to a private hospital, where he is currently being treated in the intensive care unit. Producer and director Prathap Jayalekshmi shared Keshav's health update on social media, which left fans and the entertainment industry in shock.

Actor Rajesh Keshav Suffers Cardiac Arrest Filmmaker Prathap Jayalakshmi, who was present at Rajesh Keshav's event, shared this news on Facebook. His note read, “Our beloved Rajesh, the man who once set every stage ablaze with life, now lies silent, breathing only with the help of a machine. On Sunday night, in the middle of the cheers and lights at Crown Plaza, fate pulled him down. Doctors say it was a cardiac arrest, and since then, he has not truly opened his eyes to us. But we know Rajesh—he isn’t someone who stays down. This is the same soul who made us laugh, cheer, and dance; the same heartbeat that kept a crowd alive. He doesn’t belong to a hospital bed—he belongs on stage, in our lives, in our laughter."