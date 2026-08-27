Comedian Sunil Pal has reacted to Samay Raina's felicitaion by Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis. Pal slammed Raina and said, "Ghor Kalyug aa gaya hai, Ghor Kalyug." Sunil Pal questions Samay Raina's felicitation Sunil Pal questioned Samay’s honour amid the India’s Got Latent controversy, taking a dig by twisting the popular OK soap ad tagline. He said, "Jo OK sabun se nahaye, kamal sa khil jaye, ab woh ulta ho gaya hai. (Those who bathe with OK soap blossom like a lotus, but now it has become the opposite.)"

Sunil Pal expressed disappointment over Samay Raina's felicitation, questioning 'abusive language' on the show. He said, "Kya woh gaali-galauj karta hai, Latent jaisa show laata hai isliye? (Does he use abusive language and bring a show like Latent, is that why?)"

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