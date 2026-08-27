Samay Raina, the host of India's Got Latent, joked about his lengthy affiliation with the state police's cybercrime division, Maharashtra Cyber Cell. After being congratulated, he also requested a biscuit from Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. Yes, you read that right!

Maharashtra CM introduced the 1930 Maharashtra Cyber Anthem and the cyber-awareness short film 'Digital Arrest'. Actors Ashish Vidyarthi, Pankaj Tripathi, Sharad Kelkar, Sonali Bendre, Javed Jaffrey, and Mangesh Desai, as well as singer Sunidhi Chauhan, contributed alongside Samay Raina. Samay Raina thanked the CM of Maharashtra for the honour at the ceremony with his typical comedic flair. Not only that, he later asked CM Devendra Fadnavis if he could take the biscuit from his table. The political leader said, "bilkul bikul," with a broad smile.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by total network (@totalnetwork._) Samay Raina shared the video on his Instagram without the biscuit segment. The original video, however, has been going popular on social media platforms. While some joked that Samay Raina can never change, others expressed their joy for the comedian. A user said, "Life came in full circle for Samay Raina." Another user wrote, "That's why he's goat." A third user said, "One learning from Samay no matter may happen in life comeback is possible at Gods speed. Never give up people. Be at it."

ALSO READ - 5 Confidence Lessons By Samay Raina That Make Him Relatable To Gen Z Samay Raina joked about how long he had been associated with the cybercrime branch. "Thank you for the felicitation. Mera aur Maharashtra cell ka rishta bohot purana hai. Bahut zyada active hai Maharashtra cyber cell; wherever you are, US or India, they will catch you."

Samay Raina added that it was the first time a comedian from home had been picked up by the Cyber Cell to felicitate them. "Today, for the first time, it has happened that a Cyber Cell officer went to a comedian’s house and picked him up from his home, and this time there has been a felicitation."

ALSO READ - Samay Raina And 4 Others Get Big SC Relief; All FIRs Quashed Samay Raina's India's Got Latent Controversy Samay's prior encounter with the Maharashtra Cyber Cell over India's Got Latent was alluded to in the jokes. The controversy started when Ranveer Allahbadia, one of the guests on the show, made an offensive comment.

Samay, Ranveer, and other program panelists, including Apoorva Mukhija and Ashish Chanchlani were thereafter the subject of a formal complaint (FIR) about allegations of sexually explicit content. Samay Raina was called for interrogation while on a tour of the United States. The Maharashtra Cyber Cell allegedly insisted on an in-person presence and issued repeated summonses after he requested permission to record his statement via video conference. Samay Raina talked about how the incident had impacted his mental health while also owning up to his shortcomings and expressing regret. Post that, he deleted every episode of India's Got Latent's season one on YouTube. FAQ 1. Who is Samay Raina? Samay Raina is an Indian stand-up comedian, YouTuber, and co-winner of Comicstaan 2 who is also known for hosting India's Got Latent. 2. What is India's Got Latent? It is a popular comedy talent show hosted by Samay Raina that highlights unique and unconventional performances. The first season is deleted but second season is streaming on YouTube as well as Netflix.