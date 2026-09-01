The Maharashtra Cabinet meeting on Tuesday fanned the flames of speculation over a rift between the BJP and the Shiv Sena within the Mahayuti. The Cabinet meeting, led by CM Devendra Fadnavis, took place in the absence of Deputy CM Eknath Shinde.

There was no official reason from the government or Shinde's office about why he skipped the crucial state affairs meeting. According to a report by India Today, Shinde was at his Thane residence, within the Mumbai Metropolitan Region, and still didn't attend the meeting.

The parties are at odds over several issues, including the upcoming election for the Mumbai District Central Cooperative Bank, where Shinde's Sena, backed by his son Srikant Shinde, is preparing to field its own candidate as part of the party's attempt to expand its footprints in the city's cooperative sector.

Shinde's Sena is trying to put its candidate in the fray against a panel dominated by the leaders who are close to CM Fadnavis. The board is currently controlled by a group of BJP MLCs and chairman Pravin Darekar. Shiv Sena is enthusiastic after it won five seats in Thane-Palghar cooperative bank polls alone. ALSO READ: Maharashtra SIR: 2 Cr Voters Deleted As Draft Roll Published; How To Check Your Name And What To Do If It's Missing CMO intervention in Sena departments Meanwhile, a report by Maharashtra Times suggested that Shinde is unhappy with the intervention of the Chief Minister's Office if the affairs related to the departments held by Shiv Sena ministers over the past few months.

The issue turned big after CM Fadnavis unilaterally extended the deadline for auto-rickshaw and cab drivers to learn Marathi despite the Transport Department being held by Shiv Sena. On Friday, Shiv Sena ministers are reported to have expressed their displeasure over the issue.

Shivaji Statue inauguration snub Earlier in June, Shinde was allegedly not invited to the unveiling of the 20-foot Chhatrapati Shivaji statue at the Navi Mumbai Airport. ALSO READ: Raksha Bandhan 2026: Sunetra Pawar Ties Rakhi To Amit Shah At Mumbai Airport The incident sparked a row as CIDCO, one of the agencies involved in the airport project, comes under the Urban Development department, which is held by Shinde himself. Sunetra Pawar, the other deputy CM, was also left off the invitation list while CM Fadnavis attended the event. The incident led to a public statement by Shiv Sena minister Sanjay Shirsat.