As the Special Intensive Revision ends, the official draft voter list for all the constituencies of Maharashtra will be released on Monday. The list will be available on the website of the state's Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) office.Currently, there are a total of 9 crore 78 lakh 54 thousand 49 voters registered in the state. Out of these, the enumeration forms of 78.85 per cent voters have been compiled, while 21.15 per cent work is yet to be completed.

A separate list of voters whose names have been excluded in this SIR process will also be published. Therefore, it will be important for every citizen to check whether their name remains in the list or not. How To Check Names From The List? Individuals can search for their names by visiting the official websites ceo.maharashtra.gov.in or voters.eci.gov.in, and can also receive information from the BLO in their area. While searching for a name in the list, it is important to check whether your name, spelling of the name, age, date of birth, photo, address, voter number (EPIC) and polling station are correct.

ALSO READ: Delhi Draft Voter List: Over 47 Lakh Names Deleted Out Of 1.45 Cr In Draft SIR List; What To Do If Your Name Is Missing? Submit Correction Via Form 8: If you spot an error in the voter list, you have to fill in Form 8 for correction. The Election Department has appealed to carefully check the names of elderly persons, migrant members of the household or those whose names have not been verified in the SIR.

What To Do if your name’s not there in the list If your name does not appear in the 2026 draft list, candidates have to follow the process of f ASDD (Absent/Shifted/Dead/Duplicate). The special facility of ASDD check is available for such voters on the Maharashtra CEO portal.

If your name is missing from the electoral roll, you can file a claim to have it reinstated between August 31 and September 30. To add a new name or reinstate an excluded name, Form 6 will have to be filled along with the necessary documents.

What Are The Documents Needed For The Process? For name registration or correction, citizens will have to carry the following documents: Aadhaar card, proof of birth, proof of address, screenshot or photo of their details from the 2025 list, and 1 passport-sized photo.

ALSO READ: Assam SIR Draft Roll: How To Check Your Name Online In New Voter List; Step-By-Step Process Important Deadlines For Voters The Election Commission has given a period of one month to the voters to file claims and objections. After the publication of the draft list, claims and objections can be filed between 31 August and 30 September 2026. All the claims and objections received will be disposed of between 31 August and 29 October 2026.

After that, the final voter list will be published on November 4, 2026. Also, all new voters who will complete 18 years of age by October 1, 2026, can submit Form 6 for registration. How To Contact BLOs Of Respective Districts Firstly, go to the official Voter Services Portal. Scroll down and click on "Search Your Name in Voter List" or "Know Your Polling Station & Officer". Enter your EPIC Number (Voter ID card number) and your state, or search using your registered mobile number.Once your details load, click on "Details of Election Officials" to see your BLO’s name and mobile number instantly. Alternatively, you can use the newly launched "Book a Call with BLO" feature on the dashboard to request them to call you.