Jagran Correspondent, New Delhi | The Election Commission revised the schedule for the Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls in Delhi and Maharashtra, including the extension of the deadline for filing claims and objections, pushing the publication of the final electoral roll.

The office of the Chief Electoral Officer of Delhi extended the date of SIR in the capital for the third time. The office announced the changes in the schedule for the SIR 2026 in a press note. According to the revised schedule, the rearrangement of polling stations will now take place on August 24, 2026. This was previously August 17. The draft voter list will be published on August 31. The period for filing claims and objections will be from August 31 to September 30, 2026. The notice phase and disposal of claims/objections will run from August 31 to October 29, 2026. The final voter list will be published on November 4, 2026.

ALSO READ: Maharashtra SIR: Over 2 Cr Voters Face Deletion, 36 Lakh In Mumbai As Draft Roll To Be Released On Aug 24 Voters who have submitted enumeration forms can check their names in the draft list published on August 31 on the website of the Chief Electoral Officer, Delhi - https://ceodelhi.gov.in/Default.aspx. Maharashtra's New SIR Schedule The poll panel also revised the schedule for the Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls in Maharashtra. The revised schedule was issued after considering a request from the Maharashtra Chief Electoral Officer. Under the new schedule, rationalisation and re-arrangement of polling stations will be completed by August 24, while the draft electoral roll will be published on August 31. The document collection process in Maharashtra ended on August 17. The exercise involved house-to-house visits by Booth Level Officers (BLOs) and collection of enumeration forms from electors. The process had earlier been extended, with the Election Commission allowing additional time to complete the exercise.

ALSO READ: Delhi SIR Deadline Ends; Over 33% Forms Still Out Of Digital Records The revised schedule now provides voters with a period from August 31 to September 30 to file claims and objections against the draft electoral roll. This is 26 days later than the earlier schedule, under which the draft was to be published on August 5, and claims and objections could be filed until September 4.

The notice phase and disposal of claims and objections will also run from August 31 to October 29. Under the original schedule, this process was to be carried out from August 5 to October 3.

The final electoral roll will be published on November 4, according to the revised schedule. The earlier deadline was October 7. The revised dates also defer the rationalisation of polling stations. It was originally scheduled to be completed by July 29 but will now be completed by August 24. (With Jagran.com/PTI inputs)