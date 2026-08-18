The names of over 2.7 crore electors out of a total 9.785 crore in Maharashtra are expected to be deleted across Maharashtra in the ongoing special intensive revision (SIR) of poll rolls. The figure is 21.16 per cent of the state's total electorate base.

The Booth Level Officers (BLOs) could not trace them during their field visits. District-wise, Thane tops the list with the lowest enumeration. 28.6 lakh or 38.41 per cent of its 74.5 lakh electors are expected to be deleted from the rolls.

In Mumbai, 34.65 per cent of the voters, 36 lakh out of a total of 1.039 crore, are expected to be deleted from the draft roll.

Constituencies like Colaba, Malabar Hill, Mankhurd-Shivaji Nagar, and Malad West recorded low enumeration. In contrast, Borivali and Mulund registered some of the highest rates.

Buldhana topped the list of highest enumeration at 90.86 per cent. It is followed by Ratnagiri, which registered an enumeration rate of 90.10 per cent, Gadchiroli (89.07 per cent) and Beed (89.04 per cent).

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According to the data released by Maharashtra's Chief Electoral Officer (CEO), 78.84 per cent or 7.715 crore voters have submitted their enumeration forms. The remaining 2.070 crore voters were found to be untraceable and fell into categories like absent, deceased, duplicate or shifted.