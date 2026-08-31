Delhi Draft SIR List: The Election Commission on Monday released the draft voter list after the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the electoral roll in the national capital, Delhi. As per the data shared by the ECI, over 47 lakh people have been deleted from the draft electoral roll, out of the total 1.45 crore voters in Delhi.

The latest Delhi SIR list came after over a month of special intensive revision, which began on June 30 and ended on August 17. As per the draft voter list, Delhi now has 97.5 lakh voters after forms of around 67.18 per cent of Delhi's 1,45,10,299 voters were digitised during the process. The remaining 47.7 lakh electors were categorised as "uncollectable" under Absent, Shifted, Dead, Duplicate and Others (ASDDO) and do not figure in the draft roll.

ALSO READ: From SIR Forms To ECINET: Here's How Voters Can Register, Make Corrections, Deletions And More Online This is one of the major electoral list cleanups across the country, with roughly one-third of Delhi's voters (32.9%) not appearing in the draft list. The Tughlakabad area in Delhi witnessed the highest number of deletions, with over 48 per cent of names removed. Rohini in North-West Delhi saw the fewest deletions, with over 83 per cent of forms being digitised.

Delhi SIR Draft List: How to Check Your Status Online? Follow this process to check your name in Delhi's draft SIR list: Step 1: Visit the official website of the Chief Electoral Officer, Delhi at ceodelhi.gov.in Step 2: There. you will see a webpage with three options: - SIR Draft Electoral Roll 2026 PDF

- Search Your Name in SIR Draft Electoral Roll 2026

- ASDD List/Minutes of Meeting(MOM) Step 3: Click on "Search Your Name in SIR Draft Electoral Roll 2026". Step 4: The link will take you to electoralsearch.eci.gov.in Step 5: Enter your EPIC Number, select the state, enter the captcha, and press search. Step 6: You will see your name if it is there in the draft electoral list. Delhi SIR Draft List 2026: What to Do If Your Name Is Missing? The draft roll contains around 97.5 lakh electors whose enumeration forms were received and digitised under the Special Intensive Revision through a house-to-house exercise. According to the data, forms of around 67.18 per cent of Delhi's 1.45 crore electors were digitised during the process. The remaining 47.7 lakh electors were categorised as "uncollectable".

ALSO READ: ECI Makes Parents' SIR Details Mandatory In Form-6 ; Know What It Means And How It Affects New Voters If you are among the deleted voters, you can file claims through Form 6 and supporting documents till September 30. These claims and objections will be examined, and the notice and disposal process will remain underway till October 29. The final SIR list will be released on November 4.

Delhi Draft SIR List: Crucial Deadlines for Voters SIR Started In Delhi: June 30 Enumeration Process End: August 17 Draft Voter List Release: August 31 Claims and Objection Filing Till: September 30 Claims Examining Process: October 29 Final Delhi Voter List After SIR: November 4