Around 47.7 lakh voters in Delhi are unlikely to find their names in the draft electoral roll to be published on Monday following the completion of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise. Delhi has around 1.45 crore registered voters, of whom approximately 97.5 lakh, or 67.18 per cent, submitted enumeration forms that were digitised during the door-to-door verification drive. The remaining 47.7 lakh voters have been categorised as Absentee, Transferred, Dead, Duplicate and Others (ASDDO).

Voters whose names are missing can file claims and objections between August 31 and September 30. Election authorities will examine the submissions and restore eligible names. ALSO READ: Delhi-NCR Faces Travel Disruptions As Auto, Taxi Unions Call Strikes From September 7; Here's Why Why Are 47.7 Lakh Names Missing? According to data released by the Delhi Chief Electoral Officer, the door-to-door enumeration exercise ended on August 17. While forms covering 67.18 per cent of the electorate were collected and digitised, those categorised under ASDDO could not be included in the draft roll at this stage.

The upcoming draft list will therefore mark the beginning of another round of verification rather than the final deletion of these names. Even Listed Voters May Receive Notices Being included in the draft electoral roll may not necessarily end the scrutiny. Election authorities may issue notices to voters if discrepancies are found while comparing their details with the 2002 intensive revision list or in the information submitted through enumeration forms.

Officials have cited possible discrepancies such as: - Differences between a voter's name in the current and 2002 electoral rolls - Unusual differences in the ages recorded for voters and their parents - Birth-date discrepancies among siblings of less than nine months Where the Electoral Registration Officer has doubts regarding a voter's age or citizenship, additional documents may also be sought. Aadhaar Alone May Not Be Enough The documents required will depend on the voter's date of birth. Those born in India before July 1, 1987, may have to provide documents establishing their date and/or place of birth. Those born between July 1, 1987 and December 2, 2004, will need documents relating to themselves and one parent. For people born after December 2, 2004, documents for themselves as well as both parents may be required. Officials have also clarified that Aadhaar alone will not be sufficient where additional proof of eligibility is required. Okhla Records Highest Share Of Uncollectible Forms The SIR exercise has revealed significant differences across Delhi's 70 Assembly constituencies. Rohini recorded the highest rate of digitised enumeration forms at 83.43 per cent, while Tughlakabad recorded the lowest at 52.15 per cent.

Among minority-dominated constituencies, Okhla had the highest proportion of uncollectible forms at 45.32 per cent. Of its 3,62,813 voters, as many as 1,64,435 forms fell into the uncollectible category. ALSO READ: Delhi CNG Price Hike: IGL Increases Rates To Rs 83.09 Per Kg Amid West Asia Conflict Other constituencies with high proportions of uncollectible forms include: - Chandni Chowk: 38.98 per cent - Ballimaran: 32.65 per cent - Mustafabad: 28.09 per cent - Babarpur: 27 per cent - Matia Mahal: 24.50 per cent - Seelampur: 23.37 per cent Booth Level Officers had earlier reported difficulties in linking voters' details with the 2002 electoral roll, particularly in areas such as Shaheen Bagh and Jasola Vihar. The issue was reportedly more prominent among migrant families from Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Assam and West Bengal.