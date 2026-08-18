Asim Riaz has finally reacted to Himanshi Khurrana's revelation on Paras Chhabra's podcast. Riaz took to his IG Stories and shared a video of himself working out in the gym. He also added a cryptic note with it.
"Go to the gym otherwise u will have to do surgery and stay inside the house for 11 weeks," Asim Riaz wrote on his Instagram Story.
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"One side knew that I was struggling, while the other knew that I had to do my job on set. I always gave my best at work. But eventually, I decided to take an eight-month break because I felt I needed to change and work on myself. If I wanted to grow, I knew I had to do something different," she further added.
Himanshi Kurrana talks about her break-up with Asim Riaz
Himanshi Khurana revealed that the real reason behind her split with Asim Riaz was an intense internal and emotional conflict regarding her religious identity, admitting that trying to adapt to his faith made her feel like she was "betraying her God".
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"He used to tell me the good things about his religion. Everyone tells you about those things; there is nothing wrong with that. They wanted me to understand it and accept it, but it was not acceptable to me," she said.