Haiwaan trailer is out now. Starring Akshay Kumar and Saif Ali Khan in lead roles, Haiwaan has been directed by Priyadarshan. It will release in theatres on September 11, 2026.
Haiwaan trailer introduces Saif as a visually impaired man who is forced to face a ruthless Akshay, who seems determined to hunt him down. Watch the trailer here:
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The 2-minute-34-second trailer introduces a chilling mystery as a killer terrorises the city. Saif Ali Khan plays a blind liftman and single father who witnesses a murder. Using his heightened senses, he tries to identify the killer, but soon finds himself caught in a dangerous web of suspicion.
Haiwaan Cast
Akshay Kumar
Saif Ali Khan
Boman Irani
Shriya Pilgaonkar
Saiyami Kher
Rajpal Yadav
Sharib Hashmi
Rajesh Sharma
Manoj Joshi
Asrani
Jisshu Sengupta
About the movie: Haiwaan is an upcoming Indian Hindi-language crime thriller film co-written and directed by Priyadarshan. Produced by KVN Productions and Thespian Films, it is a remake of Priyadarshan's own 2016 Malayalam film Oppam, and stars Akshay Kumar, Saif Ali Khan, Boman Irani, Shriya Pilgaonkar and Saiyami Kher while Mohanlal makes a special cameo appearance.