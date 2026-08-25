Haiwaan trailer is out now. Starring Akshay Kumar and Saif Ali Khan in lead roles, Haiwaan has been directed by Priyadarshan. It will release in theatres on September 11, 2026.

Haiwaan trailer introduces Saif as a visually impaired man who is forced to face a ruthless Akshay, who seems determined to hunt him down. Watch the trailer here:

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The 2-minute-34-second trailer introduces a chilling mystery as a killer terrorises the city. Saif Ali Khan plays a blind liftman and single father who witnesses a murder. Using his heightened senses, he tries to identify the killer, but soon finds himself caught in a dangerous web of suspicion.

Haiwaan Cast

Akshay Kumar

Saif Ali Khan

Boman Irani

Shriya Pilgaonkar

Saiyami Kher

Rajpal Yadav

Sharib Hashmi

Rajesh Sharma

Manoj Joshi

Asrani

Jisshu Sengupta