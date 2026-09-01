BTS member Jungkook is celebrating his 29th birthday today. Jungkook is the youngest member of Kpop band BTS. He also serves as the main vocalist and lead dancer of the band. He is widely known as the 'Golden Maknae' for his exceptional talent across singing, dancing and sports.

Before his big debut as a BTS member, Jungkook participated in the popular South Korean talent show Super Star K. Though he couldn't reach the finals at the time, seven different entertainment agencies offered him projects after recognising his raw vocal talent.

Here are a few things about BTS member Jungkook that we bet you did not know:

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However, Jungkook didn't pick a major legacy label and chose Big Hit Music because he was completely mesmerised after watching BTS leader RM rap.

Jungkook is a passionate gamer who can play on two screens at once

Jungkook is an intensely competitive gamer. He has been known to set up and play games on two separate computer monitors simultaneously. From video games to complex board games, he can play all like a pro.

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Jungkook holds a black belt in Taekwondo Apart from boxing, running and heavy weightlifting, Jungkook is a highly trained martial artist who holds a black belt in Taekwondo. He picked up the discipline at a very young age.