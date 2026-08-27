BTS Net Worth

According to a report by Economic Times, BTS has a combined net worth of $150 million to $350 million. BTS stands out for its enormous album sales, streaming income and valuable shares in HYBE.

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BLACKPINK's net worth ranges between $140 million and $160 million. Lisa leads individual earnings at around $40M, fueled by global luxury brand ambassadorships (Celine, Bulgari) and solo music releases.

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BLACKPINK’s earnings are driven largely by partnerships and endorsements with major luxury fashion brands.

BTS' major source of income includes massive stadium tour revenues, music catalog royalties and corporate stock equity.

BLACKPINK's income is based on high-fashion house partnerships (Chanel, Dior, Saint Laurent), global music festivals, concerts and high-earning individual endorsements.

FAQs

Who has the highest estimated individual net worth in BLACKPINK?

Lisa is frequently estimated to be among BLACKPINK’s wealthiest members, with figures around $40 million.

Which BTS members are estimated to be among the wealthiest?

BTS members V and Jhope are often cited among the members with higher individual wealth estimates, at roughly $30 million to $40 million each.