Hema Malini has praised Sunny Deol's most recent film, Batwara 1947, calling it "simply brilliant." After seeing the poignant historical drama in theatres, the seasoned actress-turned-politician posted her thoughts on social media. According to Hema Malini, the movie conveys a message that is very pertinent in the modern time. "I watched the movie 'Batwara' yday. Simply brilliant with a clear message that conveys what the nation needs today (sic)." Hema Malini emphasised the movie's message of harmony and humanity. "It reminds us that humanity, mutual respect, and harmony are far more important than hatred and division. I hope this beautiful message inspires people to change their mindset and choose kindness over hate."

Hema Malini showered the cast with admiration, praising Sunny Deol's 'outstanding performance'. "Brilliant direction by Rajkumar Santoshi with outstanding performances by Sunny Deol and Shabana Azmi. Also in the cast with good performances were Karan Deol & Preity Zinta. Congratulations to Aamir Khan for producing a timeless film with a message that is truly the need of the hour."

I watched the movie “Batwara” yday. Simply brilliant with a clear message that conveys what the nation needs today.



It reminds us that humanity, mutual respect, and harmony are far more important than hatred and division. I hope this beautiful message inspires people to change… pic.twitter.com/vR12C4ObjA — Hema Malini (@dreamgirlhema) August 17, 2026 Hema Malini is Sunny Deol's stepmother because she is married to the late actor Dharmendra, Sunny's father.

ALSO READ - Hema Malini Reveals Dharmendra Didn’t Want Her To Join Politics; Says ‘I Thought To Take It As A Challenge’ About Batwara 1947 Asghar Wajahat's 1989 play Jis Lahore Nai Vekhya, O Jamya E Nai served as the inspiration for Batwara 1947. The film's plot centres on Sunny Deol and Preity Zinta, a married couple who are celebrating India's independence but must relocate to Pakistan due to the country's partition. Aamir Khan Productions is supporting the movie. Batwara 1947, directed by National Award-winning director Rajkumar Santoshi, reunites Santoshi and Sunny Deol after over 30 years apart. In the past, the two collaborated on critically praised movies including Ghayal (1990), Damini (1993), and Ghatak (1996). ALSO READ - Batwara 1947 Early Review: Sunny Deol, Preity Zinta-Starrer ‘Deserves To Be Watched First Day, First Show’ Meanwhile, Batwara 1947 has also found itself in competition with Awarapan 2, starring Emraan Hashmi. The distinction between the two movies is becoming more and more obvious. Batwara 1947 is finding it difficult to maintain its position at the ticket windows. Awarapan 2 inches close to a century, while the former has barely managed to touch Rs 30 crore.

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