Hridayapoorvam Trailer Out: The trailer of the much-awaited Malayalam movie Hridayapoorvam has finally been released, offering fans a closer look at what’s in store. Starring Mohanlal and Malavika Mohanan, this family entertainer is directed by veteran filmmaker Sathyan Anthikad and is scheduled to hit cinemas on 28 August 2025 right in time for the Onam festivities. From the very first glimpse, Hridayapoorvam sets the tone for a light-hearted and heart-warming story that combines humour, emotions, and family bonds. Unlike heavy dramas, the trailer suggests that audiences can expect a cheerful and feel-good watch this festive season.

The trailer begins with Mohanlal’s character, Sandeep, in conversation with Sangeeth Prathap. He narrates his issue using complicated Malayalam expressions, leaving the younger man completely puzzled. When asked to repeat himself, Sandeep bluntly refuses, leaving viewers amused. This witty exchange instantly gives the film a humorous touch, while also hinting that Sandeep might be concealing deeper feelings, possibly connected to love. As the story unfolds, the trailer introduces Malavika Mohanan’s character, who appears as a lively bride enjoying her wedding celebrations. Her presence adds freshness and charm to the narrative, balancing Mohanlal’s storyline with moments of youthful energy. The trailer ends on a comic note with Mohanlal’s character making an exasperated plea to God, shouting “Eeshwara!”

Fans React Soon after the trailer’s release, fans rushed to social media to share their excitement. Admirers of Mohanlal, affectionately known as “Lalettan fans”, expressed confidence that Hridayapoorvam would add to his successful run after Thudarum and Empuraan. Many praised the timing of the film, noting that it looks like the perfect festive release for Onam. Several fans also appreciated seeing Mohanlal in a warm, relationship-driven role, a refreshing change from action-heavy or tragic storylines. The comments reflected widespread anticipation, with many highlighting Sathyan Anthikad’s ability to deliver heartfelt, family-centric cinema that appeals across generations.