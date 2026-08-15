Bollywood’s handsome hunk Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad have been linked romantically for several years and are often seen together at parties, holidays, and industry events. The couple has also shared affectionate moments on social media. However, fresh speculation about their relationship has surfaced after a profile allegedly belonging to Hrithik appeared on a celebrity dating app. Neither Hrithik nor Saba has commented on the breakup rumours so far.

Why Are Hrithik And Saba’s Breakup Rumours Spreading? Hrithik and Saba reportedly started dating in 2022. Since then, the couple has been seen together often, with the two seeming very close despite the age gap of 17 years between them.

These recent rumours broke out after screenshots from an alleged profile of Hrithik emerged online. The alleged profile has reportedly been found on Raya, a dating app which is popular among celebrities. The screenshots have gone viral, leading many people to wonder if Hrithik and Saba are still together.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Saba Azad (@sabazad) What Does The Viral Profile Show? Based on the claims that have been made over the internet, the page contains Hrithik’s name along with the description “actor/producer/entrepreneur.” However, there is no independent verification about the authenticity of the account or screenshots. Also, there has been no confirmation by either Hrithik or Saba regarding the use of the dating app by the actor. Hence, the viral screenshots do not prove anything about the separation of the couple.

ALSO READ: Did Emraan Hashmi Announce Awarapan 3 After Awarapan 2 Release? Fans Get Excited Over Viral Video What Did Urvashi Rautela Say In 2024? This latest speculation has also thrown light upon an old quote from an interview given by Urvashi Rautela. As per reports, Urvashi mentioned in an interview held in 2024 that she saw profiles of Hrithik Roshan and Aditya Roy Kapur on Raya. However, she never mentioned anything about Hrithik’s relationship status. This previous quote has also been talked about along with the new screenshots, but both do not confirm the present relationship between Hrithik and Saba. ALSO READ: Avengers Doomsday New Trailer Out: Doctor Doom Faces Thor, Captain America And Ant-Man Hrithik’s Previous Marriage Hrithik Roshan with ex-wife Sussane Khan and sons (Image: Instagram/@suzkr) Hrithik Roshan got married to Sussanne Khan back in 2000. They got divorced in 2014, and now they have two children. Talks about Hrithik and Saba's dating began back in February of 2022. Since that time, the couple has been frequently seen together, and now the recent separation news is drawing people's attention. Now it is not known for sure whether there is something going on between them, and whether one of the actors will comment on it.