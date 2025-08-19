- By Tapapriya Dutta
Bollywood star siblings Huma Qureshi and Saqib Saleem have recently taken another big step in their careers as they chose to become producers. Recently, Huma stated that both of them love the world of cinema and their decision to back films came from personal learnings. She shared her gratitude for getting the opportunity to be first generation producer. Huma also claimed that her decision came from a lack of opportunity and that frustration in the initial days of career.
In an interview with Hindustan Times, Huma Qureshi said, “It’s really amazing that we are getting the opportunity to be first generation producers. I think somewhere it came from lack of opportunity, from that frustration in the early years because I feel like, ‘oh my God, I can do so much more’. As an actor I can only prove myself if you hire me for the job.” Her maiden production is slated to release soon but she will be next seen in investigative film Bayaan.
She continued, “We spent a lot of time waiting for that opportunity. There was a sense of going and talking to other people, producers, convincing them to hire you, but that didn’t happen of course it left you very broken hearted. I think both of us have that one Qureshi gene refuses to take no for an answer or allow ourselves to victims.”
“We don’t want to repeat the mistakes that we have seen other people make. Would I not want to make a big movie with massive stars? Sure, someday, but it won’t come at the cost of me telling good news stories or giving new face new a chance,” she added.
Huma Qureshi is known for her work in movies and shows like Gangs Of Wasseypur, Badlapur, Jolly LLB 2, Mithya, Maharani, Maalik, Kaala, Monica, O My Darling and Dedh Ishqiya to name a few.