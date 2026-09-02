Hunkkaar Teaser: Aneet Padda is set to take on a challenging role in Hunkkaar: The Roar, an upcoming thriller that explores crime, power and the fight for justice. The teaser, released on September 1, introduces Padda as Meenu Rawat, a 17-year-old student whose complaint against a powerful cult leader sets the story in motion.
Who Is Aneet Padda Playing In Hunkkaar?
In Hunkkaar: The Roar, Aneet Padda plays Meenu Rawat, a 17-year-old student from Mahasherni School, located within the Shaburi Fort associated with the influential spiritual leader Sunil Chakosi, popularly known as ‘Baapji’.
The teaser opens with Meenu at a police station, where she makes a serious allegation against Baapji. She says that she was violated and sexually assaulted by him and wants to register a complaint.
Meenu’s character is shown as vulnerable but determined. When the police suggest that she wait until they have questioned Baapji, she refuses to simply leave. Her decision to stay at the police station highlights her determination to seek justice.
Nahi hoga insaaf ka intezaar, bas goonjegi sachhai ki Hunkkaar— JioHotstar (@JioHotstar) September 1, 2026
Hotstar Specials: Hunkkaar – The Roar, streaming from 25th September only on JioHotstar
Produced by Birla Studios and Applause Entertainment, in association with Purple Pebble Pictures, A Mangata Films Production.… pic.twitter.com/7uROh7vVDK
What Happens To Meenu Rawat?
Meenu’s allegation becomes the starting point of a much bigger conflict. What initially appears to be one young woman’s complaint develops into an investigation involving the police, courts and the media.
The teaser hints that Baapji has considerable influence and a large following. This makes Meenu’s decision to speak against him even more difficult. The story appears to explore how truth can be challenged when the person being accused has power, influence and public support.
ALSO READ: Theatrical Releases This Week (Aug 30- Sep 5): Jeevan Ya Bheema Con, Mahaprabhu Jagannath And More Movies To Watch
Aneet Padda’s Role In Hunkkaar
Meenu Rawat marks a very different role for Aneet Padda. The actress gained widespread popularity after starring in Saiyaara, but Hunkkaar was actually filmed before that film. Padda herself shared the teaser and said the series has been part of her journey for a while.
The series also stars Fatima Sana Shaikh as ACP Jasleen Singh Soni, the police officer investigating the case. Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub, Ram Kapoor, Arjun Mathur and Raghubir Yadav are also part of the cast.
When And Where To Watch Hunkkaar?
Hunkkaar: The Roar is scheduled to premiere on JioHotstar on September 25, 2026. With its intense teaser and Aneet Padda’s serious new role, the series is expected to be one of the notable OTT releases this month.
FAQs
Q1: What role does Aneet Padda play in Hunkkaar: The Roar?
Aneet Padda plays Meenu Rawat, a 17-year-old student from Mahasherni School who bravely files a complaint against a powerful godman, Sunil Chakosi (‘Baapji’), alleging sexual assault.
Q2: When and where is Hunkkaar: The Roar releasing?
Hunkkaar: The Roar is scheduled to stream on JioHotstar starting September 25, 2026.
Q3: Who else stars in Hunkkaar: The Roar alongside Aneet Padda?
The series features a stellar ensemble cast including Fatima Sana Shaikh (as ACP Jasleen Singh Soni), Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub, Arjun Mathur, Ram Kapoor, Raghubir Yadav, and Zoya Hussain.
Q4: Was Hunkkaar: The Roar shot before or after Aneet Padda's hit film Saiyaara?
Aneet Padda confirmed that Hunkkaar: The Roar was filmed prior to her breakthrough theatrical hit Saiyaara.