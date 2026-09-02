Hunkkaar Teaser: Aneet Padda is set to take on a challenging role in Hunkkaar: The Roar, an upcoming thriller that explores crime, power and the fight for justice. The teaser, released on September 1, introduces Padda as Meenu Rawat, a 17-year-old student whose complaint against a powerful cult leader sets the story in motion.

Who Is Aneet Padda Playing In Hunkkaar?

In Hunkkaar: The Roar, Aneet Padda plays Meenu Rawat, a 17-year-old student from Mahasherni School, located within the Shaburi Fort associated with the influential spiritual leader Sunil Chakosi, popularly known as ‘Baapji’.

The teaser opens with Meenu at a police station, where she makes a serious allegation against Baapji. She says that she was violated and sexually assaulted by him and wants to register a complaint.

Meenu’s character is shown as vulnerable but determined. When the police suggest that she wait until they have questioned Baapji, she refuses to simply leave. Her decision to stay at the police station highlights her determination to seek justice.

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What Happens To Meenu Rawat?

Meenu’s allegation becomes the starting point of a much bigger conflict. What initially appears to be one young woman’s complaint develops into an investigation involving the police, courts and the media.

The teaser hints that Baapji has considerable influence and a large following. This makes Meenu’s decision to speak against him even more difficult. The story appears to explore how truth can be challenged when the person being accused has power, influence and public support.