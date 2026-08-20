Pooja Bedi became India's 'sex symbol' after her 1990s Kama Sutra campaign. In a recent interview, she recalled shooting a ‘sensual love-making scene’ with Aamir Khan and spoke about the campaign’s role in India’s sexual revolution. Speaking to Vickey Lalwani for his YouTube channel, Pooja Bedi said, "My Kamasutra campaign had heralded the sexual revolution in India. I was made into the sex symbol of India, and I had to play that role. I enjoyed that part."

Pooja Bedi recalled filming a sensuous love-making scene with Aamir Khan. The movie in question is Aatank Hi Aatank (1995). Pooja Bedi, known for Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikandar and Lootere, stated, "There is a scene that never got aired. It was a passionate love-making scene between Aamir Khan and me. In the ad, I was almost being raped by the bad guy, and Aamir comes and rescues me. It was raining and all of that."

The actress further added, "He fights off the bad guy, picks me up and takes me to safety. As he takes me, I am all wet, and then there was this passionate love-making scene that we shot. Back then, you didn’t have these kinds of scenes."

(Image: X/@Aamir__Online) ALSO READ - Pooja Bedi Recalls Intimate Scene With Aamir Khan That Left Her 'Nervous' After Cameras Stopped Pooja Bedi revealed that she and Aamir were ordered to wait together in a room with a bed after finishing the private scene. The two became uncomfortable as the team closed the door. Pooja shared what ended the awkwardness. She said her concerns were immediately put to rest when Aamir asked her, "Want to play chess?" Pooja Bedi replied, "Aamir, I'd love to play chess." ALSO READ - Pooja Bedi Reveals Why She Quit Films After Marriage: 'My In-Laws Wouldn’t...' Pooja Bedi is well known for playing parts in Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikandar (1992), Lootere (1993), Phir Teri Kahani Yaad Aayee (1993) and many more. As of now, she has no upcoming movie lined up. Pooja Bedi, daughter of veteran actor Kabir Bedi, was last seen in the Netflix series Masaba Masaba.

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