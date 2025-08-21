- By Sidhi Agarwall
Thu, 21 Aug 2025
Idli Kadai: Shalini Pandey, who shot to fame with her impressive debut in Arjun Reddy, has been roped in to play a key role in Dhanush’s directorial. She has since worked in films like 100% Kadhal, Iddari Lokam Okate, Nishabdham, Jayeshbhai Jordaar and Maharaj. Known for her versatility and natural screen presence, she is expected to bring freshness and emotional depth to the film’s narrative. Reports suggest that Shalini’s character plays a vital role in shaping the storyline. Her relationship with Dhanush’s character is said to form one of the film’s central emotional anchors. This bond is expected to showcase a wide range of emotions tenderness, vulnerability, and powerful intensity making it a key pillar of the film’s storytelling.
According to reports, Shalini’s role opposite Dhanush will be one of the highlights of Idli Kadai. Reports revealed, “The chemistry between Dhanush and Shalini looks incredibly natural on screen. Their emotions, whether it’s warmth, conflict, or quiet intensity, are sure to strike a chord with the audience. They truly complement each other.” This layered dynamic promises to add richness to the narrative and will likely leave a lasting impression on audiences. The film aims to balance subtle realism with emotionally charged sequences, ensuring Shalini’s performance becomes a memorable part of the journey.
Idli Kadai Cast & Crew
Idli Kadai also stars Nithya Menen and Arun Vijay in prominent roles. Interestingly, Nithya Menen is reuniting with Dhanush after the success of their 2022 hit film Thiruchitrambalam. The reunion has already excited fans, as their earlier collaboration was widely appreciated. The film’s music is being composed by GV Prakash Kumar, who has previously delivered chart-topping albums with Dhanush. The cinematography is handled by Kiran Koushik, while editing responsibilities lie with Prasanna GK. With such a strong technical team, expectations around the film’s quality remain sky-high.
Dhanush’s Work Front
Dhanush was last seen in crime drama Kuberaa, starring Nagarjuna and Rashmika Mandanna. The Telugu movie released in cinemas on 20th June 2025 and is now streaming on Amazon Prime Video. He also has an upcoming biopic titled Kalam: The Missile Man of India will see him portray A. P. J. Abdul Kalam, helmed by director Om Raut. The movie was announced at the 2025 Cannes Film Festival. Meanwhile, Dhanush has also confirmed that Vada Chennai 2, a sequel to his acclaimed gangster drama, will go on floors in 2026 in collaboration with director Vetrimaaran.