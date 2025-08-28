Arjun Bijlani and his wife Neha Swami, have been dominating headlines ever since the TV actor's cryptic video went viral and sparked divorce rumours. There were speculations about his participation in the Bigg Boss 19 show. However, Arjun recently shut down all the rumours by posting a video featuring happy moments with wife on his Instagram. Following this, the couple brought Bappa home together during Ganesh Chaturthi. Arjun also shared a video from the festivities.

Arjun Bijlani And Neha's Ganesh Chaturthi Celebrations On Thursday, Arjun took to his Instagram handle and shared inside glimpses of their entire journey of welcoming Bappa into their house, just like every year. The couple was seen twinning in traditional attire in shades of blue.

Arjun and Neha decorated the house for celebrations with lights, extravagant flowers and other festive decorations. They were joined by their son and other family members. The clip ended with Arjun and Neha praying in front of the idol. Sharing these adorable family moments, he wrote, "Ganpati Bappa Morya...Every year bringing Bappa home is special, but this time we’ve captured the whole journey of welcoming him with all our love and excitement. Stay with me over the next few days as I share this joy with all of you. May Bappa’s blessings be with everyone always."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Arjun Bijlani ⚫️ (@arjunbijlani) Recently, shutting down divorce speculations, Arjun dropped a video along with a caption that caught everyone's attention. His post read, "Every word I said in the last video I meant it. But I said don’t speculate, so let me clear it that neither am I doing BB nor am I getting divorced, just here to RISE." The mention of "here to rise" hinted at his participation in Ashneer Grover's show Rise and Fall. Along with him, the reality show also features Dhanashree Verma, Kubbra Sait, and Kiku Sharda.

This video came after his cryptic video, which made his personal life a topic of discussion. In a video on Instagram, he was heard saying, " You all know how important my family is to me, particularly my wife and children. They've always been there through all of my ups and downs. But, due to circumstances, I must take a different course. And I never imagined that I would ever do this."