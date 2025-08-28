The Indian freedom fighter Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose has entered the Anime world with a new series, DQN, created by Tokyo-based Indian-origin creator Kushagra Kushwaha in partnership with his Tokyo-based studio 4861. Kushwaha has reimagined Bose’s revolutionary spirit set in a cyberpunk world ruled by decentralised networks and AI intelligence. Netaji's animated avatar has sparked excitement among Indian fans. Ever since the glimpse of the series was unveiled through a trailer, it has been trending online.

Recently, the makers of DQN dropped an official second trailer featuring Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose in camouflage, commanding his troops to rise against Avalon, a fictional empire. He can be seen boosting their morale before a bloody battle to protect India from an Avalon. He was heard saying, "Comrades, today we stand at a point from which there’s no return. Our land, our future and identity — all are imprisoned. They tried to break us, but forgot that the blood of freedom courses in our veins. If needed, we will spill our blood, but never bow before Avalon’s tyranny.”

He added, “We pledge that our next generations will never know the name of slavery. Rise! Break the chains of fear, and give this DQN revolution the fire that will burn the empire of injustice to ashes. Today is our struggle. Tomorrow will be our victory.”

Another user posted, "I felt goosebumps when I heard Late Neta ji Subhash Chandra Bose voice…. Jai hind." Another comment read, "Also he should have said that line, I was expecting that line,"If you give me blood, I'll give you freedom." Another post read, "Mr Bose and Japan are something the nightmare of Everyone!!!! From his opponents to the west and whites... Long Live INA, hail INA." About DQN Anime Series Set in a cyberpunk world ruled by decentralised networks with AI intelligence. The upcoming series brings the story of 12 strangers locked in a race to uncover the secrets of a hidden vault that could rewrite the rules of power, as per Variety.