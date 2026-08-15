Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad’s relationship has come under fresh scrutiny after a mysterious dating app profile surfaced online. A screenshot allegedly from the exclusive app Raya shows a profile using Hrithik’s photo, age and Instagram handle, describing him as an 'Actor/Producer/Entrepreneur' from Mumbai. Amid this fresh speculation, let us take a look at the couple's relationship over the years.

Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad's relationship timeline

Hrithik and Saba started dating in 2021. The couple made their relationship official with a joint appearance at Karan Johar’s 50th birthday celebration.

The couple celebrated four years of togetherness in October 2025, with Hrithik Roshan marking the occasion by sharing a series of previously unseen pictures with Saba Azad on social media. Over the years, the two have also been frequently spotted together at various events, parties and celebrations, often fueling interest in their relationship.