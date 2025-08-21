- By Swati Singh
- Thu, 21 Aug 2025 08:21 PM (IST)
- Source:JND
Gender pay disparing has been a long-standig topic, especially in Bollywood, with several actor claiming industry's reluctance to treat male and female actors equally. Recently, B-town actress Kriti Sanon got candid about the same, stating that this conversation had been going on for a very, very long time and "it pinches us more than anyone else". She even questioned the difference in pay cheques when the work is same for both male and female actors.
Speaking at the CNN-News18 event, Kriti Sanon said, "Actually, considering all the other industries, I don’t understand why the pay parity is not there. Because for certain kinds of roles, certain kinds of jobs, whether you are a male or a female, it shouldn’t matter, and the pay should be the same. In the films, yes we’ve been having this conversation for a very, very long time and trust me it pinches us more than anyone else."
"Even if it’s a film led by a woman, I feel it’s not scaled at the same budget as a film that is led by a man would be. But that’s also because producers are scared that they are not going to get as much money back. So I think it’s a circle where female-led films don’t end up making as much money as the male-led films, and then it’s like ‘oh, that’s why his fees are more or her fees are less’," she added.
Kriti has carved a niche for herself with sheer hard work, perseverance, and vision. Now, she has added yet another milestone to her journey with the purchase of her dream penthouse in Mumbai, a space that holds immense emotional significance for her.
Speaking at She Shakti 2025, Kriti Sanon opened up about how her long-time manifestation finally came true. In her own words, she shared, “ I have been staying on rent. And when my parents moved to Mumbai to stay with me. I realised I need a bigger space. I started staying on rent. Yeah, it started making more sense. But sometimes I feel like stability is very important. I like home being home. I don’t like changing my home again and again specially with parents. I feel that stability is very important. I actually have a manifestation book, a notebook where I write what I want to do and what I want to achieve. It could be different things. It could be traveling to a particular place or whatever. Actually, I have written there that I want to have a bungalow with a garden where my mom and dad can have a chai. Because my mom very long back told me that I want to have chai in a garden in a bungalow. In Mumbai honestly bungalow is impossible, very very difficult. So for now it a version of bungalow atleast it has a garden where they can sit and have a chai. So its my dream which I have ticked mark and I am proud of it. And am happy that its finally happened."