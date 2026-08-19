Cinema is not confined merely to the screen; its scope extends far beyond it. A compelling story does not end with the rolling of the credits; it lives on through conversations and in those quiet moments when people see a reflection of themselves on screen. This very philosophy has shaped the 'Rajnigandha Presents Jagran Film Festival 2026'—the world's largest traveling film festival and a flagship initiative of Dainik Jagran.

Beyond merely celebrating cinema, this festival has sparked a movement that connects meaningful stories to people's daily lives—extending well beyond the confines of the auditorium. This initiates a dialogue that transcends age, profession, and all other boundaries.

This time, the festival has reached the corporate world

For years, the Jagran Film Festival has pursued a singular mission: to bring quality cinema to every segment of the audience. Through this festival, it has championed independent voices, powerful narratives, and compelling storytelling; by visiting various cities, towns, and educational institutions, it has ensured that meaningful stories reach the public. This time, the festival has chosen a new destination: the corporate workplace.