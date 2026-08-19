The Jagran Film Festival (JFF) is set to return with its 14th edition, bringing together celebrated filmmakers, actors, students and cinema lovers across India. The travelling festival will begin on August 20, 2026, and continue until October 31, with the prestigious Jagran Film Festival Awards Night scheduled for November 1.

This year’s edition will celebrate the power of storytelling while exploring new-age filmmaking, including the growing role of artificial intelligence. Jagran Film Festival 2026: When And Where Will It Take Place? The 14th edition of the Jagran Film Festival will begin on August 20 and travel across the country until October 31. The journey will conclude with the Jagran Film Festival Awards Night on November 1.

Over the years, JFF has developed into an important platform for independent and meaningful cinema. The festival brings together filmmakers, emerging talent, industry professionals, students and audiences from different parts of India. Asha Bhosle, Dharmendra And Other Icons To Be Honoured JFF 2026 will celebrate the contribution of several legendary personalities to Indian cinema. Veteran playback singer Asha Bhosle will be honoured for her remarkable contribution to Indian film music. Veteran actors Govardhan Kumar Asrani, Satish Shah and Dharmendra will also be recognised for their memorable contributions to cinema. The festival will additionally pay a special tribute to filmmaker V. Shantaram, whose work continues to influence generations of storytellers. ALSO READ: Jagran Film Festival Launches Strategic Initiative To Integrate Cinematic Insights Into Corporate Training JFF Untitled To Support Emerging Filmmakers One of the key initiatives at this year's festival is JFF Untitled. The platform will provide emerging writers and filmmakers with an opportunity to present original ideas, receive feedback and take their concepts closer to becoming films.

The festival will also host an AI filmmaking workshop, focusing on how artificial intelligence can become a creative tool while retaining the importance of human imagination and storytelling. Masterclasses, Screenings And Creative Sessions JFF 2026 will feature a diverse programme of Indian and international films, including acclaimed titles, special premieres and independent productions. Audiences will also get opportunities to attend masterclasses, panel discussions, filmmaker conversations and networking sessions.

Beyond film screenings, the festival will feature initiatives such as open mics, podcasts and Fashionista, giving students, performers, creators and artists opportunities to showcase their work and connect with the wider creative community. Over its previous editions, the Jagran Film Festival has travelled across multiple Indian cities while creating opportunities for audiences to discover independent cinema and interact with filmmakers and industry professionals. The 14th edition continues that journey by combining cinema with discussions, technology, learning and creative expression. With its focus on both established icons and emerging voices, JFF 2026 aims to celebrate storytelling in its many forms.

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