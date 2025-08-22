- By Tapapriya Dutta
Jaswinder Bhalla Death News: Popular Punjabi actor and comedian Jaswinder Bhalla passed away at the age of 65 on August 22. He took his last breath in the early hours of this morning at Fortis Hospital, Mohali. As per a report by BBC Punjabi, Bhalla suffered a brain stroke on Wednesday evening. After which, he was rushed to Fortis, where doctors revealed that the actor had lost a significant amount of blood. The late actor’s last rites will be held on August 23 at 12 noon at the Balongi cremation ground in Mohali. Bhalla's family, friends and well-wishers from the industry are expected to gather for the last rites. His sudden demise is a major shock to the Punjabi entertainment industry.
Who Was Jaswinder Bhalla?
The actor and comedian was known for his witty taglines and best known for his iconic roles in films like Carry On Jatta, Jatt and Juliet and Mr. and Mrs. 420. Bhalla rose to fame through his stage performances and comedy albums in the late 80s and early 90s. He was also a known comedian from the audio cassette series Chhankata that started in 1988. Jaswinder Bhalla made his acting debut 2002 film Dulla Bhatti. After his first feature film, there was no looking back for him. He then appeared in films like Vadhayiyaan Ji Vadhayiyaan, Gaddi Jaandi Ae Chalaangaan Maardi, Mr and Mrs 420 Returns, Marriage Palace, Lucky Di Unlucky Story, Jinne Jamme Saare Nikamme and Sardaar Ji 2 to his credit. He was last seen in the 2024 movie Shinda Shinda No Papa, which featured Gippy Grewal and Hina Khan in the lead roles.
Tributes poured in for the late actor on social media. Fans, politicians and celebrities shared their condolences. Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa tweeted, "The stage of Punjabi laughter stands silent & empty today… Jaswinder Bhalla ji was a living symbol of Punjabi wit, humour and spirit. With his unmatched talent, he turned simplicity into laughter and made generations smile. Waheguru ji bless his noble soul with peace."
Jaswinder Bhalla ji was a living symbol of Punjabi wit, humour and spirit. With his unmatched talent, he turned simplicity into laughter and made generations smile.
Former Captain of Indian Hockey Team, Pargat Singh wrote on X, "Deeply saddened by the passing of renowned Punjabi comedian Jaswinder Bhalla ji. His sharp wit, timeless characters & contribution to Punjabi cinema brought joy to millions. A huge loss to our culture & entertainment world. #JaswinderBhalla #PunjabiCinema."
Jaswinder Bhalla has been survived by his wife Paramjit Kaur Bhalla and two children, Yuvraj Bhalla and Jasmine Bhalla. Yuvraj has been following the footsteps of his father and stepped into the acting world.