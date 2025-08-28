  • Source:JND
Jagran Group's most-awaited event Jagran Film Festival is going to start very soon in the capital Delhi. Before this, a pre-festival special event has been organised for the girl students in Indraprastha Women's College, which is an important initiative to promote Jagran Film Festival. Various types of competitions were also seen in this program, in which the girl students of Indraprastha Women's College participated enthusiastically. Let's know a little more about this event.

In the Indraprastha Women's College campus of Delhi University, under the leadership of Principal Prof. Poonam Kumaria, a pre-festival was started to promote the craze of the 13th Jagran Film Festival. A vibrant programme was witnessed in the college campus by organising various games among the girl students. The details of the games played by the college students during this event are as follows-

Tune In Find Out

Social Networking

Filmy Rapid Fire

Fix the Puzzle

Movie Guess Name

image

Jagran Film Festival will begin on September 4

Indraprastha College for Women students participated in many such fun activities and made the event a grand success. After this, the jamming session began and the college campus reverberated with the music and voices of singers.

The highlight of the day was the launch of JFF Untitled – a unique platform that celebrates the true artists of filmmaking. Through this initiative, aspiring storytellers get a chance to present their ideas, with the winner also receiving a grant of ₹1 lakh to bring their short film to life. With this pre-festival ceremony, Jagran Film Festival has once again proved that it is not just about showcasing films, but about creating new experiences and connecting directly with cinema lovers.

JFF will begin from 4th September at Shriram Auditorium. In which special premieres of many films and discussion sessions with celebrities from the film world will continue.

How to register for JFF 2025?

Open the BookMyShow app, tap on the BOOK NOW option on the right side and follow the steps to complete your registration.

