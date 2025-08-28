- By Swati Singh
- Thu, 28 Aug 2025 06:20 PM (IST)
- Source:JND
Jagran Group's most-awaited event Jagran Film Festival is going to start very soon in the capital Delhi. Before this, a pre-festival special event has been organised for the girl students in Indraprastha Women's College, which is an important initiative to promote Jagran Film Festival. Various types of competitions were also seen in this program, in which the girl students of Indraprastha Women's College participated enthusiastically. Let's know a little more about this event.
In the Indraprastha Women's College campus of Delhi University, under the leadership of Principal Prof. Poonam Kumaria, a pre-festival was started to promote the craze of the 13th Jagran Film Festival. A vibrant programme was witnessed in the college campus by organising various games among the girl students. The details of the games played by the college students during this event are as follows-
Tune In Find Out
Social Networking
Filmy Rapid Fire
Fix the Puzzle
Movie Guess Name
JFF will begin from 4th September at Shriram Auditorium. In which special premieres of many films and discussion sessions with celebrities from the film world will continue.
How to register for JFF 2025?
Open the BookMyShow app, tap on the BOOK NOW option on the right side and follow the steps to complete your registration.
Follow this link for registration.