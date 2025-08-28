Jagran Film Festival will begin on September 4

Indraprastha College for Women students participated in many such fun activities and made the event a grand success. After this, the jamming session began and the college campus reverberated with the music and voices of singers.

The highlight of the day was the launch of JFF Untitled – a unique platform that celebrates the true artists of filmmaking. Through this initiative, aspiring storytellers get a chance to present their ideas, with the winner also receiving a grant of ₹1 lakh to bring their short film to life. With this pre-festival ceremony, Jagran Film Festival has once again proved that it is not just about showcasing films, but about creating new experiences and connecting directly with cinema lovers.