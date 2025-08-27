- By Swati Singh
- Wed, 27 Aug 2025 02:10 PM (IST)
- Source:JND
The Delhi chapter of Jagran Film Festival (JFF) 2025 is set to begin with a great start. This time it will feature not one but two strong opening films. Netflix Original Inspector Zende (World Premiere) will present an interesting real-life story on screen, while Soft Leaves (India Premiere), an international feature film from Belgium, will present a touching family drama to the audience.
Together, these films mark a grand start to a festival that celebrates both Indian and world cinema. Prior to the screening of the opening film Inspector Zende, audiences will have the opportunity to interact with the cast including Manoj Bajpayee and Jim Sarbh, director Chinmay D. Mandlekar, Ruchika Kapoor (Netflix Original India) and the most special guest, the real-life Inspector Zende.
This unique discussion promises to make the evening even more memorable as the team revisits the real events behind the story. The film tells the intriguing story of the encounter between Inspector Zende, Inspector Madhukar Zende and the most wanted criminal Karl Bhojraj. This Netflix Original series has many thrilling twists and turns, showing the interesting story of the hunted and the hunter chasing each other. The film highlights how Inspector Zende's determination brought Karl Bhojraj to justice, making it one of the most talked-about premieres of the year.
The international opening film, Soft Leaves (2025), directed by Miwako van Waeyenburg, features a touching story from Belgium. It is a Dutch drama of 9 minutes. The movie follows eleven-year-old Yuna, whose life is thrown into turmoil when her father is hospitalized. This gives her a chance to reconnect with her Japanese mother and half-sister. Through its gentle story and emotional depth, Soft Leaves is set to leave a lasting impression on audiences at its India premiere.
The Delhi chapter of JFF 2025 will also present a remarkable line-up of national and international cinema, giving audiences a chance to experience powerful stories from around the world. JFF celebrates the entire spectrum of cinema and honours legends who inspire.