Janhvi Kapoor and Sidharth Malhotra are occupied with promoting Param Sundari, which hits theaters this Friday. Many fans have been drawing comparisons between the rom-com's narrative and the 2013 release Chennai Express ever since the trailer for the cross-cultural romance was released. For context the story of Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone's movie also included a cross-cultural romance.

Janhvi Kapoor and Sidharth Malhotra expressed their happiness at the similarities to Chennai Express, but they made it clear that these are two distinct movies centered on South Indian characters. Additionally, Janhvi cautioned against making generalizations about people from the South. In an interview with Mirchi Plus, the two were asked to discuss their thoughts on these parallels with Chennai Express, Sidharth Malhotra said, "I think it's a great thing. I love Chennai Express! I think it's a good reference. I take it as a compliment. The picture was released 10 years ago. Definitely, these two films are not the same!"

Janhvi Kapoor added, "It’s a hit movie and an iconic movie. But Deepika played a Tamilian in the film, and I play a half-Tamilian, half-Malayali girl… which, if you think about it, is a generalisation happening from the people who are comparing the two films. I am from Kerala in the film, and not all people from the South can be grouped together. It’s a different milieu altogether, and it’s not like that this is a repetitive thing at all. 2 States was similar, but it came after Chennai Express, and these kinds of films aren’t being released every year. The point is people aren’t comparing us to something that needs to be forgotten, Chennai Express was an iconic film, with iconic characters and actors."

To this Sidharth Malhotra emphasised that Param Sundari is about bringing the rom-com genre back to Bollywood. "Films like Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Hum Tum, and Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge are iconic, and we want to bring that back," he shared.

In the romantic comedy, Janhvi Kapoor plays the lead role of Sundari Pillai. She trained at Mohiniyattam to get ready for her role as Param Sundari, and the trailer highlights her humorous abilities. Prior to the release of Param Sundari, Janhvi Kapoor talked about her experience playing the role of Sundari, a young Keralan woman. "I am neither Malayali, nor was my mother. However, my character is portrayed as half Tamilian and half Malayali in the film," she revealed.

Param Sundari, which was directed by Tushar Jalota, also features Rajeev Khandelwal, Aakash Dahiya, Manjot Singh, and Sanjay Kapoor. The narrative, which emphasizes cultural subtleties without resorting to clichés, centers on a new North-South relationship. With its unique blend of romance, humor, and lively characters, Param Sundari hopes to leave its mark on Bollywood's rom-com history.