Bigg Boss season 19 kicked off with a fresh dose of entertainment and a perfect blend of drama. 16 contestants entered the house and just two days after the premiere on August 24, tensions had already begun to rise, whether over house duties or minor conversations about food. Among others, Shehbaz Badesha was expected to join Salman Khan's show but failed to qualify in the Fans Ka Faisla segment ahead of the premiere. Following this, photos of him sitting in a supposed secret room surfaced online, leaving fans speculating about his surprise entry into the show. However, the brother of Bigg Boss 13 fame Shehnaaz Gill has finally broken his silence on the viral rumours. In a video message posted on social media, he clarified that he is not in the secret room.

Bigg Boss 19: Shehbaz Badesha Not In Secret Room Shehbaz shared a video with a message for his fans on Instagram. He was heard saying, “Hello, how are you all? You all gave me a lot of love when I came on stage. All the people who voted for me, thank you all from the bottom of my heart. Because each and every vote of yours was equal to one lakh for me. The biggest thing is that I shared the stage with Salman sir. There is nothing bigger than that for me in life."

Shehbaz Reacts To Rumours, Hints At Coming To BB 19 "I am not in any secret room. This is my secret room. I am sitting here. Whenever I get a chance to go inside, I guarantee you that you will definitely get entertainment. Those who are cursing me in the comments, I love you. I don't care about you. When I go inside, whenever God gives me such a chance, then I will definitely make you feel proud. This is my guarantee," the singer shared. This left fans intrigued and wondering whether he'll join the Bigg Boss 19 house as a wild card.

Bigg Boss 19 Updates On Day 2 of the show, Bigg Boss announced the first nominations, placing seven contestants in the danger zone. The list of nominated contestants includes Gaurav Khanna, Zeishan Quadri, Abhishek Bajaj, Pranit More, Neelam Giri, Tanya Mittal and Natalia Janoszek. The nomination task also led to emotional breakdowns and heated confrontations.