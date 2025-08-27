- By Swati Singh
Jr NTR has finally made his highly anticipated Bollywood debut with the spy thriller film War 2, directed by Ayan Mukerji and produced by Yash Raj Films. The movie boasts an impressive star cast, including Hrithik Roshan and Kiara Advani in pivotal roles. War 2 hit theaters on August 14, 2025, strategically timed just before Independence Day, generating significant buzz and excitement among fans and critics alike.
There have been speculations about Jr NTR signing a multiple-film deal with YRF, which reportedly includes a solo hero project in addition to his collaboration in the War franchise. However, according to recent reports, Jr NTR's film schedule was always planned to proceed with Prashanth Neel's Devara: Part 2 after wrapping up War 2. This suggests that Jr NTR's commitment to these projects was pre-planned, and there's no indication of any delay or conflict with YRF's projects.
As a result, fans can expect Jr NTR to continue his cinematic journey with YRF as per the scheduled plans, making this development more of a clarification than a setback. With his impactful entry into Bollywood, Jr NTR's future projects are eagerly awaited by his growing fanbase.
An independent industry source revealed, "Post War 2, Jr NTR was always supposed to start work on his next film with Prashanth Neel, followed by Devara 2, and the development remains the same. The team is gearing up, and the preparations are already underway.”
For the unversed, the title of Prashanth Neel's film with NTR is tentatively Dragon. Talking about Devara, in the film the actor starred alongside Janhvi Kapoor, and it hit the screens last year, in 2024.