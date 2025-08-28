KPop Demon Hunters Sequel: Netflix’s animated hit KPop Demon Hunters has officially become the most-watched movie in the history of the streaming platform, racking up an incredible 236 million views. This milestone means it has now overtaken Red Notice, the 2021 blockbuster starring Dwayne Johnson, Ryan Reynolds and Gal Gadot, which previously held the record with 230.9 million views. The film, which mixes the high-energy world of Kpop with fantasy adventure, has captured audiences worldwide. Released on 20 June, it tells the story of a girl group who balance their lives as pop idols while secretly battling mythical monsters.

The movie quickly turned into a global sensation. Just last week alone, it topped Netflix’s charts again with an additional 25.4 million views, showing no signs of slowing down. Fans have been drawn in by its unique mix of music, action, and heartfelt storytelling. Adding to its success, KPop Demon Hunters also had a limited cinema release last weekend. Although Netflix did not share official box office numbers, industry insiders revealed that the film earned between $18 million and $20 million. This made it the highest-grossing film of the weekend, which is a rare achievement for a Netflix project released alongside its streaming debut.

Meanwhile, the movie was directed by Maggie Kang and Chris Appelhans, who co-wrote the script with Danya Jimenez and Hannah McMechan. The main voices were brought to life by Arden Cho, Ahn Hyo-seop, May Hong and Ji-young Yoo. Its soundtrack, created with the help of big-name producers like Ejae, Jenna Andrews and Lindgren, has also been a hit, with songs climbing music charts across the globe. Currently, Netflix's top five most-watched films include Carry-On, Don't Look Up, and The Adam Project, alongside KPop Demon Hunters and Red Notice.