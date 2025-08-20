Pawan Singh Case: Bhojpuri actor-singer Pawan Singh has landed in legal trouble after a Varanasi court directed police to register a fraud case against him and three others. The order, issued by the Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate-II on August 13, follows a complaint filed by a local hotelier and businessman. Pawan Singh is one of the most popular names in Bhojpuri cinema and music. He rose to nationwide fame in 2008 with his superhit song Lollipop Lagelu, which became a cultural phenomenon across India and remains a favourite even today among non-Bhojpuri audiences. Known for his powerful voice, energetic singing style, and on-screen presence, Singh enjoys a massive fan following.

According to a report in TOI City – Varanasi, the complainant, businessman Vishal Singh, claimed that he was persuaded to invest in the 2018 Bhojpuri film Boss under the pretext of becoming one of the film’s producers. Vishal alleged that despite promises of significant profit-sharing, he never received his rightful share, even though he invested more than Rs 1.5 crore into the project. In July 2018, Vishal Singh was formally credited as a producer after transferring nearly Rs 32.6 lakh from his and his brother’s firm into multiple accounts. He was reportedly promised a 50 percent share in the film’s profits. Later, he claimed to have invested an additional Rs 1.25 crore, expecting returns once the film was completed and released.

On the other hand, despite fulfilling his part of the deal, Vishal Singh alleged that he was completely sidelined once the film was completed. He claimed he never received any share of the profits and that his repeated attempts to recover the money went unanswered. Matters took a more serious turn when, according to his lawyer Ashish Singh, Pawan Singh allegedly threatened to kill Vishal when he demanded his dues. The businessman reportedly stated that he approached local police and even the police commissioner several times with complaints, but no action was taken. Left with no option, he turned to the court.