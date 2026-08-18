Mahakavya Shri Ramayan Katha Teaser Out: The makers of the upcoming movie Mahakavya Shri Ramayan Katha – Shri Ram Ki have released its official poster and teaser. Directed by Abhishek Singh, the bilingual film shot in Hindi and Chhattisgarhi is scheduled for a nationwide theatrical release on September 25, 2026.

Arriving ahead of director Nitesh Tiwari's mega-budget Ramayana: Part One, the project promises to offer audiences a devotional cinematic experience centered on faith, love, and duty. The teaser opens with Sita's Swayamvar before moving through key moments including the 14-year Vanvaas, the crossing of the ocean, Ravan's disguise, and Sita crossing the Lekhan Rekha. The musical score features veteran singers Kailash Kher, Javed Ali, Shaan, Anup Jalota, and Shahid Mallya.

Who Is Playing Ram And Sita? Mahakavya Shri Ramayan Katha features actor Dev Sharma (known for his role in Heropanti) as Lord Ram and social media personality Anjali Arora as Goddess Sita. The broader ensemble cast includes Sheel Verma as Lakshman, Nirbhay Wadhwa as Hanuman, and Rajniesh Duggal as Ravan.

Director Abhishek Singh described the core emotional vision behind the project, "The Ramayana contains everything, love, family, sacrifice, courage, devotion, duty and the eternal conflict between dharma and adharma. But at the centre of this vast epic are deeply human emotions."

He further added, "Shri Ram and Mata Sita's journey is an extraordinary story of love, faith and sacrifice. We wanted the first poster and teaser to begin with these emotions before gradually revealing the larger world of the Ramayana. This is not merely a story we know; it is a story whose values continue to guide generations,"

ALSO READ: What Political Sex Scandal Inspired Mallika Sherawat And Om Puri’s Bold 2015 Film? Speaking about playing Lord Ram, actor Dev Sharma stated, "Playing Shri Ram is not a role one can approach simply as an actor. His name carries the faith and emotions of millions of people, and that brings with it an enormous responsibility."

Actress Anjali Arora shared her thoughts on portraying Goddess Sita, "For me, playing Mata Sita has been one of the most emotional and responsible journeys of my life. She represents immense strength, dignity, patience and faith. Her love for Shri Ram is profound, but what inspires me equally is her inner courage and the grace with which she faces every trial."

Produced by Prakash Mahobiya and Sanjay Bundela under Mahobiya Films Production, the teaser has drawn mixed reactions online. Mahakavya Shri Ramayan Katha Teaser Review While some netizens compared its visuals to Prabhas's Adipurush, others pointed out a chronological blunder in the teaser background score, which features a Lord Krishna mantra (Krishnaay Vasudevaay) despite Lord Krishna being born in the Dvapara Yuga, after Lord Ram's Treta Yuga.

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