Bollywood actor Mallika Sherawat has recently been capturing online attention with her appearance on the reality show The Traitors. Known for her fearless screen presence, one of her most talked-about career projects remains the 2015 political crime thriller Dirty Politics.

Written and directed by K. C. Bokadia, the film features an ensemble cast including Om Puri, Jackie Shroff, Anupam Kher, Ashutosh Rana, and Naseeruddin Shah. The plot was loosely inspired by the infamous 2011 Bhanwari Devi case from Rajasthan and the surrounding controversy over an alleged political sex tape scandal.

All About Mallika Sherawat-Om Puri's Bold 2015 Film

Category Details Film Title Dirty Politics Release Date March 6, 2015 Director & Writer K. C. Bokadia Lead Cast Mallika Sherawat, Om Puri, Jackie Shroff, Anupam Kher, Naseeruddin Shah, Ashutosh Rana Runtime 2 Hours 10 Minutes (130 Minutes) Genre Political Crime Thriller / Drama Availability Available to watch for free on YouTube

Mallika Sherawat-Om Puri's Bold 2015 Film Plot

The story centers on Anokhi Devi (played by Mallika Sherawat), an ambitious dancer from Rajasthan determined to gain political power. She crosses paths with influential politician Dina Nath (Om Puri), who promises to help her build a career in local governance. Their initial association turns intimate, with Anokhi using her connection to gain political leverage.

As her ambitions grow, Anokhi demands an election ticket for a key constituency. When Dina Nath instead backs rival candidate Mukhtiar Singh (Jackie Shroff), Anokhi reveals she secretly possesses a compromising video recording of their intimate moments. She threatens to release the tape to the public unless paid Rs 50 crore in blackmail money.