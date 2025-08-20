Mahavatar Narsimha Box Office Collection Day 26: Ashwin Kumar's mythological epic Mahavatar Narsimha has captured the attention of audiences with its epic story and animation. Based on the fourth avatar of Lord Vishnu, the animated movie continues to generate significant profits for its distributors. Mahavatar Narsimha refuses to slow down even while its month-long run is almost over. The Hindi version's earnings on its 26th day were somewhat higher as compared to Monday, when it earned Rs 1.5 crore.

Mahavatar Narsimha's total net collection in India, across all languages, comes to 215.60 crores. When War 2, starring Hrithik Roshan and Jr. NTR, fails at the film office, people will return to the Indian epic mythical drama. In its lifetime, it might reach the 250 crore milestone and have a longer lifespan than anticipated.

Mahavatar Narsimha's popular can be witnessed by interest of audience in local, high-caliber animation, particularly when it is based on Indian mythology. The movie is still a favourite among moviegoers despite the coming of Rajinikanth's Coolie, Jr. NTR's War 2, and Hrithik Roshan. In fact, it is the third-highest earning Bollywood movie at the Indian box office, which is only behind Saiyaara (332.37 crores) and Chhaava (615.39 crores).

With little fanfare and fierce competition, Mahavatar Narsimha was released in both 2D and 3D formats. But its incredible box office receipts, which were driven entirely by good word of mouth, took everyone by surprise. After a fantastic opening, Mahavatar Narsimha is now the first Indian animated film to earn over Rs 200 crore at the ticket windows.