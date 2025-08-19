- By Swati Singh
- Tue, 19 Aug 2025 11:51 AM (IST)
- Source:JND
Mahavatar Narsimha Box Office Collection Day 25: Mahavatar Narsimha is one of the most-popular movies of 2025. The movie has been directed by Ashwin Kumar and is the first installment in the planned animated seven-part Mahavatar Cinematic Universe, based on the ten avatars of Lord Vishnu. The film raked in a good amount at the ticket windows on day 25, however, it's collection is now slowing down. Here is how much the film earned on day 25:
Mahavatar Narsimha Box Office Collection Day 25
According to trade industry tracker Sacnilk, Mahavatar Narsimha raked in an estimated Rs 1.41 crore India net on day 25 for all languages. The movie had an occupancy of 9.76% in Hindi belt (2d), whle the Telugu belt had Rs 24.59% of occupacy. On the other hand, the film earned Rs 13.34% in Hindi belt 3D.
Mahavatar Narsimha Worldwide collection
According to Sacnilk, Mahavatar Narsimha earned a total of Rs 267 crore worldwide till Sunday, Day 24. This includes Rs 210.5 crore India net and Rs 16.25 crore worldwide.
Mahavatar Narsimha Budget
Reportedly, Mahavatar Narsimha was made on a controlled budget of just 15 crores.
ALSO READ: Gopal Mukherjee's Grandson Files FIR Against The Bengal Files Director Vivek Agnihotri, Demands Public Apology: 'He Was Called Kasai...'
About the movie: The movie tells the story of two divine incarnations of Bhagwan Vishnu: Varaha and Narsimha. Varaha, in the form of a mighty boar, rescues Bhudevi (Mother Earth) from the demon Hiranyaksha. However, Hiranyakashipu, Hiranyaksha's brother, seeks revenge and declares himself god after gaining a boon. Despite his father's threats, Prahlad, Hiranyakashipu's son, remains devoted to Vishnu. To save Prahlad and defeat evil, Vishnu takes the form of Narsimha, a half-man, half-lion avatar, and kills Hiranyakashipu while honoring the conditions of the demon's boon.
ALSO READ: ‘Aise Mere Saath Bhi…’: Aamir Khan’s Brother Faissal Relates To Ranbir Kapoor’s Animal, Makes Shocking Claims Against Sister, Brother In Law
The film explores themes of divine justice, unshakable faith, and the eternal promise of protection to the righteous. With stunning visuals and a captivating storyline, Mahavatar Narsimha has become a landmark in Indian animated cinema. The soundtrack and background score were composed by Sam C.S., adding to the film's emotional depth.