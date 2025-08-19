“I salute Sandeep Reddy Vanga for the film Animal. I could relate to the film so much ki aise hi ho raha hai mere saath bhi. Ki meri badi sister aure mere brother-in-law kaise behave kar rahe hain mere saath. Bohot achhi Tarah pesh kiya Sandeep ne. Main 2-3 baar dekha hu. (I could relate to the film so much because the same kind of things are happening with me too- the way my elder sister and brother-in-law are behaving with me. Sandeep showed it very accurately. I’ve watched it 2-3 times),” he added.

Recently, Faissal Khan shared that he has a family dispute with Aamir Khan and other family members. He claimed that he endured hardship due to his family politics, which also blamed his mother Zeenat Hussain, his sister Nikhat, and his brother-in-law Santosh Hegde.