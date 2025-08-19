- By Tapapriya Dutta
Aamir Khan’s brother and actor Faissal Khan made some shocking claims again after cutting ties with family. He revealed that he saw reflections of his own struggles in Ranbir Kapoor and Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Animal. The actor stated the film’s depiction of strained relationships and compared his bond with Aamir Khan and other family members. He found similarities between his personal experience and Animal’s plotline. Faissal praised Vanga for showing today’s relationships very well in the movie. He claimed his elder sister and brother-in-law used to behave the same way to him like in Animal.
At a press conference, Faissal Khan said, “Aap logon ne Animal picture dekhi hogi, jo bohot hit ho gayi thi. Main salute karta hu Sandeep Reddy Vanga ko, unhone itni achhi tarah aaj kal ke relationships ko dikhaaya hai. Usmein bhi agar aap dekhein, toh elder sister kaise behave karti hai aur brother in law kaise behave karta hai. (You all must have seen the movie Animal, which became a huge hit. I salute Sandeep Reddy Vanga — he portrayed today’s relationships so well. Even in that film, if you notice, the way the elder sister behaves and how her husband (the brother-in-law) behaves).”
“I salute Sandeep Reddy Vanga for the film Animal. I could relate to the film so much ki aise hi ho raha hai mere saath bhi. Ki meri badi sister aure mere brother-in-law kaise behave kar rahe hain mere saath. Bohot achhi Tarah pesh kiya Sandeep ne. Main 2-3 baar dekha hu. (I could relate to the film so much because the same kind of things are happening with me too- the way my elder sister and brother-in-law are behaving with me. Sandeep showed it very accurately. I’ve watched it 2-3 times),” he added.
Recently, Faissal Khan shared that he has a family dispute with Aamir Khan and other family members. He claimed that he endured hardship due to his family politics, which also blamed his mother Zeenat Hussain, his sister Nikhat, and his brother-in-law Santosh Hegde.