Mahavatar Narsimha Box Office Day 30: Mahavatar Narsimha, which is distributed by Hombale Films and produced by Kleem Productions, breaks records at the box office. The movie is currently the most successful Bollywood production of this year. Mahavatar Narsimha's total box office receipts to date stand at Rs 225.35 crores in India, as per sacnilk. The animated epic is still 33.98 crores away from hitting the Rs 250 crore jackpot. Its speed over the fifth weekend will largely determine whether or not it can reach that milestone in its lifetime.
Mahavatar Narsimha has achieved a good show in fact more screen count in the Hindi belt, replacing War 2 in several places in the fifth week. This success is a result of Hrithik Roshan and Jr. NTR led spy movie's failure.
Mahavatar Narsimha Day-Wise Collection (sacnilk)
Day 1 - Rs 1.75 crore
Day 2 - Rs 4.6 crore
Day 3 - Rs 9.5 crore
Day 4 - Rs 6 crore
Day 5 - Rs 7.7 crore
Day 6 - Rs 7.7 crore
Day 7 - Rs 7.5 crore
WEEK 1 - Rs 44.75 crore
Day 8 - Rs 7.7 crore
Day 9 - Rs 15.4 crore
Day 10 - Rs 23.50 crore
Day 11 - Rs 7.35 crore
Day 12 - Rs 8.5 crore
Day 13 - Rs 6 crore
Day 14 - Rs 5.35 crore
WEEK 2 - Rs 73.4 crore
Day 15 - Rs 7.5 crore
Day 16 - Rs 20.25 crore
Day 17 - Rs 23.5 crore
Day 18 - Rs 5.25 crore
Day 19 - Rs 6.1 crore
Day 20 - Rs 4.75 crore
Day 21 - Rs 2.6 crore
WEEK 3 - Rs 70.2 crore
Day 22 - Rs 7.25 crore
Day 23 - Rs 6.75 crore
Day 24 - Rs 8.15 crore
Day 25 - Rs 2.35 crore
Day 26 - Rs 2.75 crore
Day 27 - Rs 1.75 crore
Day 28 - Rs 1.65 crore
Day 29 - Rs 1.85 crore
Day 30 - Rs 4.75 crore
TOTAL - Rs 225.35 crore
Mahavatar Narsimha's occupancy on its 30th day remained consistent across the Hindi belt. The 2D version's overall occupancy rate on Saturday, August 23, 2025, was 18.94%. The morning shows started slowly at 9.24% but increased to 17.98% in the afternoon. Occupancy rose to 22.97% by the evening, reaching a peak of 25.57% for night performances.
Additionally, Mahavatar Narsimha demonstrated remarkable consistency in Telugu-speaking areas. The overall occupancy rate for the 2D version on Saturday was 33.83%. Even though the morning performances were relatively short at 15.74%, the afternoon climb to 34.25% and the evening surge to 43.46% showed the audience's enthusiasm.
Mahavatar Narsimha Budget
The Indian animated drama has reportedly been produced on a budget of about 15 crores. Ashwin Kumar is the director, and Jayapurna Das is the co-writer of Mahavatar Narsimha, which has received accolades for its mythologically magnificent visuals. Aditya Raj Sharma, Haripriya Matta, and Priyanka Bhandari lent their vocals for the animated movie.