Mahavatar Narsimha Box Office Day 30: Mahavatar Narsimha, which is distributed by Hombale Films and produced by Kleem Productions, breaks records at the box office. The movie is currently the most successful Bollywood production of this year. Mahavatar Narsimha's total box office receipts to date stand at Rs 225.35 crores in India, as per sacnilk. The animated epic is still 33.98 crores away from hitting the Rs 250 crore jackpot. Its speed over the fifth weekend will largely determine whether or not it can reach that milestone in its lifetime.

Mahavatar Narsimha has achieved a good show in fact more screen count in the Hindi belt, replacing War 2 in several places in the fifth week. This success is a result of Hrithik Roshan and Jr. NTR led spy movie's failure.

Mahavatar Narsimha Day-Wise Collection (sacnilk) Day 1 - Rs 1.75 crore Day 2 - Rs 4.6 crore Day 3 - Rs 9.5 crore Day 4 - Rs 6 crore Day 5 - Rs 7.7 crore Day 6 - Rs 7.7 crore Day 7 - Rs 7.5 crore WEEK 1 - Rs 44.75 crore Day 8 - Rs 7.7 crore Day 9 - Rs 15.4 crore Day 10 - Rs 23.50 crore Day 11 - Rs 7.35 crore Day 12 - Rs 8.5 crore Day 13 - Rs 6 crore Day 14 - Rs 5.35 crore WEEK 2 - Rs 73.4 crore Day 15 - Rs 7.5 crore Day 16 - Rs 20.25 crore Day 17 - Rs 23.5 crore Day 18 - Rs 5.25 crore Day 19 - Rs 6.1 crore Day 20 - Rs 4.75 crore Day 21 - Rs 2.6 crore WEEK 3 - Rs 70.2 crore Day 22 - Rs 7.25 crore Day 23 - Rs 6.75 crore Day 24 - Rs 8.15 crore Day 25 - Rs 2.35 crore Day 26 - Rs 2.75 crore Day 27 - Rs 1.75 crore Day 28 - Rs 1.65 crore Day 29 - Rs 1.85 crore Day 30 - Rs 4.75 crore TOTAL - Rs 225.35 crore ALSO READ - Mahavatar Narsimha Box Office Report: Ashwin Kumar's Movie Achieves New Milestone With Record-Breaking ROI In Four Weeks Mahavatar Narsimha's occupancy on its 30th day remained consistent across the Hindi belt. The 2D version's overall occupancy rate on Saturday, August 23, 2025, was 18.94%. The morning shows started slowly at 9.24% but increased to 17.98% in the afternoon. Occupancy rose to 22.97% by the evening, reaching a peak of 25.57% for night performances.

Additionally, Mahavatar Narsimha demonstrated remarkable consistency in Telugu-speaking areas. The overall occupancy rate for the 2D version on Saturday was 33.83%. Even though the morning performances were relatively short at 15.74%, the afternoon climb to 34.25% and the evening surge to 43.46% showed the audience's enthusiasm.