Mahavatar Narsimha Box Office Report : Mahavatar Narsimha is one of the most talked-about movies of the year. Just made on a budget of Rs 15 crore, the film has shattered several records at the box office, despite facing a competiton with recently released movies- Coolie and War 2. The film has concluded its four weeks at the Indian box office, crossing a significant milestone in profit. Check Mahavatar Narsimha's box office collection here:

Mahavatar Narsimha Box Office Collection

Though Mahavatar Narsimha opened with minimal expectation, however, it created a magic at ticket windows with surprising selling. Here is an overall collection of the film for the first four weeks (according to Sacnilk):

Week 1: Collected Rs 44.93 crore, driven by growing word-of-mouth.

Week 2: Witnessed a massive surge, earning Rs 73.62 crore.

Week 3: Continued strong performance with Rs 70.5 crore.

Week 4: Despite a significant reduction in screens, managed to collect Rs 28.42 crore.

With this, the film has collected over Rs 217.47 crores net (all languages) at the Indian box office, whle Rs 256.61 crores is the gross domestic collection.

Mahavatar Narsimha achieves major feat

The animated mythological movie has raked in Rs 217.47 crores against the budget of Rs 15 crore. This means the film has earned an ROI (return on investment) of Rs 202.47 crores. The film is enjoying 1349.8% returns at the Indian box office.