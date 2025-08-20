Juna Furniture: Bollywood has seen many memorable collaborations between directors and actors, and one such popular pairing is that of Mahesh Manjrekar and Sanjay Dutt. The duo has worked together on several projects in the past and delivered some much-loved performances. Now, after nearly 20 years, reports suggest that they are planning to reunite for a brand-new project, the Hindi remake of Manjrekar’s acclaimed 2024 Marathi film, Juna Furniture.

While the project is still in its early stages, there is strong buzz that Sanjay Dutt might play the lead in the Hindi remake. A report in Bollywood Hungama revealed, "Mahesh Manjrekar directed Juna Furniture and he played the main lead. The film got a lot of critical acclaim for its message, subject and performances. Mahesh realized that it has the potential to touch the Hindi-speaking audiences as well. Hence, he has begun work on the scripting of the Hindi remake.” It further added, "He has approached Sanjay Dutt as he feels that the veteran actor will do complete justice to the role. Both Mahesh Manjrekar and Sanjay Dutt are fond of each other. They have had a great time working with each other and it’s been a while since they collaborated on a project. This was also a reason why the filmmaker was keen on getting the actor on board. However, Sanjay Dutt is yet to reply to Mr Manjrekar on whether he'll be able to act in the remake.”

About Juna Furniture Movie Juna Furniture was directed by Mahesh Manjrekar himself, who also played the lead role in the film. The Marathi drama won significant praise for its meaningful story, impactful message, and strong performances. Critics and audiences alike appreciated the way it tackled sensitive themes with honesty and realism. Given the film’s success, Manjrekar reportedly felt that its story has the potential to resonate with a wider audience, especially in the Hindi-speaking belt. This thought led him to begin working on the script for a Hindi remake. According to reports in Bollywood Hungama, the filmmaker strongly believes the subject can strike an emotional chord with people across India.

Sanjay Dutt's Upcoming Projects Meanwhile, on the professional front, Sanjay Dutt is busy with a packed line-up of films. His next big release will be Dhurandar, an action-drama directed, written, and produced by Aditya Dhar. This film marks Sanjay's first collaboration with Ranveer Singh. The cast also includes R. Madhavan, Arjun Rampal, and Akshaye Khanna in key roles, while Sara Arjun, Jimmy Sheirgill, and Rakesh Bedi appear in supporting parts. Backed by Jio Studios and B62 Studios, Dhurandar is set against the backdrop of a high-stakes intelligence mission. The film is currently in production and will hit cinemas on 5th December 2025. In addition, Sanjay will also be seen alongside Prabhas in The Raja Saab, another much-awaited release.