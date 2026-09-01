Mamitha Baiju Hospitalised: Malayalam actress Mamitha Baiju has left fans concerned after news of her hospitalisation surfaced online. The Premalu star was forced to cancel her scheduled Australia trip after falling ill with a high fever and severe body pain. Mamitha later addressed the situation in a video message, explaining why she could not attend an Onam celebration where she was expected to be the chief guest.
Why Was Mamitha Baiju Hospitalised?
Mamitha Baiju was reportedly admitted to hospital after developing a high fever and experiencing severe body pain. The actress is currently undergoing treatment and has been advised to take complete rest.
While sharing an update, Mamitha also mentioned allergies and asthma as health concerns. She explained that she had been looking forward to travelling to Australia and meeting her fans there, but her condition made the journey impossible.
Back-to-back work schedules have taken a toll on #MamithaBaiju’s health. She is currently under treatment and taking much-needed rest. ❤️🩹— Balaji (@RDBalaji) September 1, 2026
Wishing her strength, good health and a speedy recovery. Take care, @_mamithabaiju . Hope to see you back stronger and happier soon. ❤️🙏
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At present, there are no reports suggesting that Mamitha is suffering from any major or life-threatening illness. She remains under medical supervision and is focusing on her recovery.
Mamitha Baiju Cancels Australia Trip Due To Health
Mamitha was scheduled to attend an Onam celebration organised by the Clyde Malayalee community in Melbourne. The actress was expected to be the chief guest at the event.
However, her sudden illness forced her to cancel the visit. In a video message shared with the organisers, Mamitha apologised to everyone who had been waiting to meet her and expressed her disappointment at missing the celebration.
The event was subsequently postponed, with organisers expected to announce further details after coordinating with the actress and her team.
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Who Is Mamitha Baiju?
Mamitha Baiju became a household name among Malayalam cinema audiences after starring as Reenu in the 2024 romantic comedy Premalu. Her chemistry with co-star Naslen K Gafoor became one of the major talking points surrounding the film.
The success of Premalu helped Mamitha gain a much wider fan base beyond Kerala. Since then, she has continued to work in Malayalam and Tamil cinema and has emerged as one of the popular young faces in South Indian films.
Mamitha Baiju Health Update: Is She Better Now?
Mamitha is currently taking rest and receiving medical care following her hospitalisation. Her Australia appearance has been cancelled because of her health condition, with her recovery taking priority.
Fans of the actress have been hoping for a speedy recovery. For now, more details about her condition are awaited, but the available information indicates that Mamitha is being treated for fever and body pain and has been advised to rest.
As the Premalu actress takes time to recover, fans will be hoping to see her back on her feet soon.