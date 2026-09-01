Mamitha Baiju Hospitalised: Malayalam actress Mamitha Baiju has left fans concerned after news of her hospitalisation surfaced online. The Premalu star was forced to cancel her scheduled Australia trip after falling ill with a high fever and severe body pain. Mamitha later addressed the situation in a video message, explaining why she could not attend an Onam celebration where she was expected to be the chief guest.

Why Was Mamitha Baiju Hospitalised?

Mamitha Baiju was reportedly admitted to hospital after developing a high fever and experiencing severe body pain. The actress is currently undergoing treatment and has been advised to take complete rest.

While sharing an update, Mamitha also mentioned allergies and asthma as health concerns. She explained that she had been looking forward to travelling to Australia and meeting her fans there, but her condition made the journey impossible.

Back-to-back work schedules have taken a toll on #MamithaBaiju’s health. She is currently under treatment and taking much-needed rest. ❤️‍🩹



Wishing her strength, good health and a speedy recovery. Take care, @_mamithabaiju . Hope to see you back stronger and happier soon. ❤️🙏



In… — Balaji (@RDBalaji) September 1, 2026

At present, there are no reports suggesting that Mamitha is suffering from any major or life-threatening illness. She remains under medical supervision and is focusing on her recovery.

Mamitha Baiju Cancels Australia Trip Due To Health

Mamitha was scheduled to attend an Onam celebration organised by the Clyde Malayalee community in Melbourne. The actress was expected to be the chief guest at the event.