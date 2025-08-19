- By Tapapriya Dutta
- Tue, 19 Aug 2025 10:10 AM (IST)
- Source:JND
Miss Universe India 2025 was held in Jaipur and a contestant named Manika Vishwakarma from Rajasthan won the title. She is from Rajasthan’s Ganganagar and was doing modelling in Delhi. Manika was selected for Miss Universe Rajasthan 2024. After winning the Miss Universe India 2025 title, Manika Vishwakarma will represent the country in the 74th Miss Universe pageant. The competition will be held in Thailand later this year. After the victory, Manika expressed her happiness on winning the title and thanked her mentors.
In an interview with ANI, Manika Vishwakarma said, “This feeling is so amazing. The journey has been amazing. I want to thank my mentors, my teachers, my parents, my friends, and my family for everything. I aim to do my best to represent India at its finest and to get the crown home.”
She continued, “Rather than struggle, we have a journey of preparation. My journey began in my city, Ganganagar. I came to Delhi and prepared for the pageant. We need to inculcate self-confidence and courage in ourselves. Everyone had a big role to play... I thank everyone for treating me so well and, most importantly, nurturing talent.”
Also read: Achyut Potdar Death News: Veteran Actor Who Played Professor In 3 Idiots Dies At 91
Vishwakarma added, “I think we should talk about the best of the best opportunities that we get on a platform like this. Pageantry is not just a field; it's a world that makes you a character, 'aap ek kirdaar bante hai'. For your entire life, you get an opportunity to inspire others, and I have stepped into it. So, I am grateful for that and most importantly ... It's not just a reign of a year, it's for life...you go in any field after doing pageants, the benefits, the personality that you carry will always stay with you.”
Also read: War 2 Box Office Collection Day 5: Did Hrithik Roshan, Jr NTR’s Spy Movie Pass or Fail The First Monday Test?
On Manika Vishwakarma’s win’, actress and jury member Urvashi Rautela said, “The competition was very tough, but the winner is with us. This is also my 10th anniversary. We are very happy that we have got our winner. She will definitely make us proud at Miss Universe.”