Acclaimed actor Manoj Bajpayee is set to portray Mahatma Gandhi for the first time in his career in an upcoming untitled historical drama directed by veteran filmmaker Sudhir Mishra. The film will focus on a crucial 21-day period during India's Independence.

The project is produced by Anubhav Sinha under his banner Benaras Media Works, alongside Narendra Hirawat and NH Studioz. Manoj Bajpayee To Play Mahatma Gandhi In Sudhir Mishra's Upcoming Movie Rather than offering a sprawling biographical account of Gandhi's life, the feature narrows its lens to a specific 21-day timeframe around August 1947. As the nation moved towards freedom and Delhi emerged as the epicentre of political power, Gandhi made the distinct choice to stay away from the capital's celebrations.

Instead, he travelled to Calcutta to address severe communal tensions and promote peace through a non-violent fast unto death. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Manoj Bajpayee (@bajpayee.manoj) Director Sudhir Mishra, who is approaching four decades in Indian cinema, aims to delve into the psychological and personal dimensions of the leader during this transition. Speaking about the core idea behind the film, director Sudhir Mishra shared, "This new film focuses on an important yet lesser-known chapter of history the 21 days in the life of Mahatma Gandhi during India's independence."

He further added, "At a time when the nation was stepping into freedom, and Delhi was becoming the centre of power, Gandhi made an unexpected choice: he chose to walk away. But by walking away, he did not retreat. He reinvented himself."

Also Read: Who Is Krystle D’Souza? Does Dhurandhar Actress Win Traitors S2? “While history books record the surface events of that era, this story explores what lay beneath that famous choice and will depict the personal journey of a leader redefining his path,” he added. The project marks a significant first for Manoj Bajpayee as he takes on one of the most widely depicted historical figures in cinema history. He will be joined by celebrated actor and writer Saurabh Shukla, reuniting the duo who famously shared the screen in Satya.

Producer Anubhav Sinha, known for directing socially relevant dramas such as Mulk, Article 15, and Thappad, expressed his excitement about backing Mishra's vision. Production details, the remaining cast, and the official release date are expected to be announced soon.



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