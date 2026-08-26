Actor Rajeev Siddhartha, who impressed audiences with his recent performance in Musafir Cafe, still remembers one of the most meaningful moments from the early days of his career. In an exclusive conversation with The Daily Jagran, he recalled what Arshad Warsi told him at the success party of Jolly LLB.

Looking back, Rajeev Siddhartha said that a few encouraging words from Arshad Warsi stayed with him for years. He also shared how his role was important to the story, even though he had limited screen time. 'You Have Something In You...': Arshad Warsi Told Rajeev Siddhartha Rajeev Siddhartha played Rahul Dewan in Jolly LLB (2013), the wealthy young man involved in the drunk-driving hit-and-run case that sets the entire legal drama. While the role did not offer him many scenes, it was central to the film's story.

Rajeev Siddhartha recalled meeting Arshad Warsi at the film's success party. Despite being surrounded by people, the Munna Bhai MBBS actor took a moment to speak to him personally. He said the conversation became one of the most memorable experiences of his career.

"I remember in the success party of Jolly LLB, Arshad Wasi, you know, he came up to me and there was lots of people there, but he, you know, he came up to me and he said, you know, you have something in you. You have something in you which very few actors have. Don't, just keep at it, you know, just keep at it (sic)."

For Rajeev, those words meant much more than a compliment. He said he was just starting at the time, and hearing that from an actor like Arshad Warsi gave him confidence to keep going. "He may not remember it, but I was just, it was just such a lovely, beautiful feeling because, you know, as we all know, the film industry is no joke in terms of just so many, just it's a lovely job, but it's a tough industry, you know."

Rajeev Siddhartha, also known for his role in Four More Shots, said he continues to respect Arshad Warsi for that gesture, and also praised Boman Irani for the kindness he experienced while working with them. "So from him to just have those words of encouragement to somebody who was just starting out, it was so gracious of him. And I still, I mean, I hold him in the highest of regards because other than this situation also, he and Boman sir were just, just gems, just really, really great human beings (sic)."

ALSO READ - Kirti Kulhari Gets Instagram Official With Four More Shots Please Co-Star Rajeev Siddhartha | See Post ALSO READ - Musafir Cafe: Why Preeti Deserved Rahil And Not Chander Mohan Sharma | My Opinion The actor was recently seen in Musafir Cafe, where he won hearts with his performance as Rahil. Speaking about the possibility of another season, Rajeev ended the conversation on a hopeful note. "Well, I hope he (Rahil) I hope he doesn't get a happy ending in the second season also, because then we can have a third season. We can carry on. See, Musafir Cafe has been so loved by people that I think if we can maintain the tone and the writing and just the universe as how it has been in season one. I'm hoping that there could be many more (sic)."

FAQ 1. Was Jolly LLB (2013) a hit or flop? The first part of the Jolly LLB series was a commercial hit. It starred Arshad Warsi, Boman Irani and Amrita Rao. 2. Where to watch Musafir Cafe? Musafir Cafe is available to stream on Netflix. It stars Vikrant Massey, Vedika Pinto and Mahima Makwana.