The race to find India’s official entry for the Oscars in 2027 has officially started, although the final choice is still some time away. Films competing for the Best International Feature Film category must be submitted by September 7, 2026. Screening will begin the following day, with the selected film scheduled to be announced on September 19. FFI’s Abhay Singh has now explained how the selection process will work.

Speaking to Amar Ujala Digital, Abhay Singh said that film submissions have already started arriving. He explained that September 7 is the final deadline, after which the screening process will begin on September 8.

He said, "September 7 is the deadline to submit films, and screenings will begin on September 8. Once the films arrive, the jury will view them and decide which entry will represent India."

The total number of entries will only become clear after the deadline. A larger pool could also mean stronger competition.

How Will the Jury Choose Film For Oscars 2027?

The Film Federation of India will form the selection jury. According to Abhay, the committee currently has around 12–13 members, with FFI office-bearers deciding its final composition.

The jury will watch the eligible films before discussing and voting on which one should represent India.

Abhay said, "Right now, the jury will decide which film to send. All the films will come in, the jury will view them, discuss them among themselves, and then determine which film should be sent to represent India."

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Key Points In Selection Process

* September 7: Last date for film submissions

* September 8: Screening begins

* Jury: Around 12–13 members

* Selection: Screening, discussion and voting

* September 19: India’s official entry announced

No Fixed Formula Yet

Abhay stressed that it would be premature to predict which film could win the race. He said the jury must first watch all eligible entries before making a decision. He also indicated that language, genre, or early public discussion should not be treated as the deciding factors.